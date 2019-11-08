A Glynn County grand jury issued a new set of indictments Wednesday, including an 18-count indictment of former State Court public defender Reid Zeh.
The charges occur over a period of four separate incidents. On Nov. 21, 2018, Zeh allegedly committed three acts of sexual battery, along wit simple battery, simple assault and aggravated assault — in violation of the state Family Violence Act — and false imprisonment.
The second incident allegedly occurred on July 18, 2019, when Zeh allegedly committed the crimes of robbery by force, theft by taking, false imprisonment and two more instances of aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act.
The third occasion was allegedly Aug. 16, 2019, and involved two alleged instances of aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, batter, robbery by sudden snatching and kidnapping.
The indictment states the kidnapping occurred in that Zeh allegedly held the victim against her will “when he dragged her from her home laundry room by pulling her left leg while she lay on her back on the floor into the hallway of her home, then straddling her to restrict her movement, then pushing her back to the floor when she attempts to rise, then dragging her by her arms, pulling her to stand upright and then pushing her backwards again away from the laundry room….”
He’s also accused of witness intimidation for, on Aug. 20, 2019, allegedly repeatedly calling and texting the victim regarding the investigation and instructing her to contact the chief magistrate judge to “fix it.”
In other matters, Tonya Amie was indicted for aggravated assault for allegedly hitting man in the head with a glass bottle in November 2018.
Tamara Nicole Clark was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. She allegedly used a razor blade to cut another woman in July by repeatedly swinging the weapon, which was allegedly witnessed by two children.
Also, Eric Lamonte Jackson was charged with first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, two counts of battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. He allegedly illegally entered a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive and punched the mother of his child and destroyed her mobile phone.