Grand jury accepting utility commission applications
A Glynn County grand jury is accepting applications for appointment to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Three of the seven seats on the commission are grand jury-appointed. The Brunswick City and Glynn County commissions each appoint one, and the remaining two are elected by the public.
Applicants must be 21 years old, a Georgia resident for at least a year and registered to vote in the state. Additionally, they much have some professional experience in engineering, finance, accounting, public relations or other experience or education “relating to the operation of a water and sewer authority, industrial management or similar business,” according to a public notice published by the utility.
The grand jury will conduct interviews on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 at the Glynn County Courthouse and a public hearing on Nov. 6. Final appointments will be made on Nov. 20, and the new commissioners will take office on Jan. 1, 2020.
Applications should be addressed to Glynn County Grand Jury, c/o Ron Adams, Clerk of Superior Court, 701 H Street, Brunswick, GA 31520. Applications can also be sent via email to jhohman@glynncounty-ga.gov.
— The Brunswick News