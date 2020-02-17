Two new faces are warmly greeting and assisting library patrons at Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Brunswick and St. Simons locations.
Hesper Montford and Diana Graham have both filled new roles in the library system, following the departure of two long-serving staff members.
Montford stepped into the position of library manager for the St. Simons location in October, replacing Maureen Hersey, who retired in 2019 after many years working for the library.
Montford worked as a cataloguer in the Brunswick library for the past two years. She started in that job soon after moving to the Golden Isles with her family.
Montford studied history in college and received her Master’s degree in archival science. A graduate assistantship in a university library pointed Montford toward the career path she’s now on.
“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I’ve basically been working in libraries ever since.”
Since college, Montford has enjoyed connecting people with information. And she’s found a wonderful place to do so in the St. Simons library.
“I love this library. I love it,” she said. “We’ve got the best patrons. It’s a great mix of local people, transplants and the temporary folks who come down here for part of the year, vacationers.”
Diana Graham joined the Marshes of Glynn Libraries team in December as the new programming coordinator, shortly after Karen Larrick retired from the position.
As programming coordinator, Graham plans programs for adults, teenagers, children and babies. Some of these programs bring library services outside of the two locations, making the services more accessible to community members and encouraging them to visit the local libraries.
“It’s just going out there to people that may not be coming in here to let them know we don’t just check out books,” Graham said.
Graham coordinators programs like reading events for all ages, craft events, performances and STEM activities.
Graham moved to the Golden Isles with her family for the library job. She worked previously as library manager for the Milner Community Library, located about two hours south of Atlanta. She encouraged community members to reach out and offer suggestions about what kind of programming they’d like to see.
“Being new here, not only new to this job but new to this area, the coast, I’m always open to any suggestion that community members have on things that either have occurred in the past and they want it to happen again or maybe new ideas,” she said.
Both Montford and Graham said they have come to love working in the Golden Isles.
“Everyone is so nice,” Graham said. “I’ve been having a really good time. And then with Hesper being new in her position, we’ve really bonded over filling big shoes. Maureen and Karen have some big shoes to fill.”