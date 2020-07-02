Brunswick High and Glynn Academy will host graduation ceremonies next week for the Class of 2020.
Glynn Academy’s ceremony is set for July 9, and Brunswick High’s ceremony will be July 10. Both events will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the Glynn County Stadium.
After reviewing plans with the health department, the school system announced additional safety measures Tuesday.
Guests will be limited to parents or guardians, who are asked to arrive and enter the stadium together with their graduate. Social distancing will be observed.
Masks will be provided for students and guests.
Physical programs for guests will be replaced with QR codes that can be scanned from the stadium’s Jumbotron.
There will not be a graduate procession at the beginning of the ceremony. Chairs will be spaced at least six feet apart on the stadium field. Under the direction of commencement marshals, students will walk up to the stage one at a time to receive their diplomas.
Graduates will be dismissed one at a time following the ceremony. Family members will not be allowed on the field.
Individuals who are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend.
Both ceremonies will be streamed on iMint’s YouTube channel and on Xfinity Channel 99.
In a letter sent to families, Glynn County Schools’ Superintendent Scott Spence urged everyone to avoid post-graduation parties where there will be large group gatherings. Such parties would negate efforts to promote safety during the ceremonies, he said.
“We are excited to hold these ceremonies next week and appreciate your support for our graduates throughout these unique times,” Spence said. “In the interim, we will continue to carefully monitor the situation around COVID-19 and adjust our response accordingly.”
Frederica Academy also plans to host a graduation for its seniors. Graduates and their immediate family members will attend a ceremony July 23 on the school campus, where social distancing measures will be in place during the event.