Graduation rates at five coastal high schools in Southeast Georgia exceeded state and national averages and by more than 10 percentage points in some instances.
Georgia’s average graduation rate for the 2020-21 school year was 83.7%. The national average for the same year topped the state at 86 percent.
High schools in McIntosh, Glynn, Brantley and Camden bested both those rates.
McIntosh Academy in McIntosh County ended the school year with the highest rate at 97.5%. Seventy-eight of 80 students received diplomas.
Glynn Academy had the next highest at 96.6% with 400 of 414 students graduating.
With a 94.1% graduation rate, Brantley County posted the third highest rate, graduating 206 of 219.
Not too far behind Brantley County was Camden County High School at 92.1%, having issued diplomas to 538 of 584 students.
Brunswick High School finished the year with a 91.1% rate after graduating 367 of 403 students.
Combining the number of graduates at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High yields an overall public school graduation rate in Glynn County of 93.9%.
In Georgia, cohort graduation rates are determined by the percentage of students graduating with a regular high school diploma within four years. The rate is calculated for a cohort of students who entered high school for the first time during the same school year
In releasing the graduation figures last week, the Georgia Department of Education said 102 Georgia school districts and 223 schools had graduation rates at or above 90%.
McIntosh Academy and Glynn Academy were among the top 98 with rates at or above 95 percent.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods was pleased with Georgia’s showing, even though the state average dropped by .1%.
“Given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see Georgia’s graduation rate holding steady,” Woods said. “Combined with the class of 2021’s increases in ACT and SAT scores, this is an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools.
“Teachers and students have continued to succeed in the face of challenging circumstances.”