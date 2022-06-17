As the spring 2022 graduates of the STAR Foundation’s employment readiness program filed into the theater, Oatanisha Dawson smiled at each one like a proud family member.
STAR of Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit that offers training programs to enhance the lives of its students and their families and improve the local workforce, hosted an in-person ceremony Wednesday for those who completed the most recent work readiness program.
Dawson, a local educator and civic leader who gave the graduation address, told the group she’s proud of their accomplishment.
It’s a win, she said.
“One of the greatest things we have to know about winning is it’s not the outcome of winning but it is the goal, the journey and the coming together while you’re on the road to winning,” Dawson said. “For each of us, to win does not just mean getting a trophy or certificate.”
The STAR Foundation has worked to educate and empower community members to thrive in their professional and personal lives for 25 years.
The Employment Readiness Program is a four-week comprehensive course that teaches participants about office professionalism, workplace ethics, interview techniques, job search methods, computer literacy, software skills, goal setting, money management, public speaking, and more.
The program is based at STAR’s office in downtown Brunswick, and the course is free to qualified students.
Upon completion, students graduate with a special STAR certification.
The graduation this week, which highlighted the impact STAR has on the community, was the first for executive director Markisha Butler, who came onboard in 2021.
“As you all know, for the last couple of months we’ve been doing some different things,” Butler said. “We’ve been introducing some senior workshops for our seniors 55 and older.”
Betty Smith was among the graduates, and she smiled walking into and out of the Stembler Theatre at College of Coastal Georgia where the ceremony took place.
“This is another milestone that we’ve accomplished,” she said afterward. “This is a stepping stone to further education.”
Dawson encouraged everyone to take a moment and reflect on their achievement before moving forward to the next big milestone.
“Hold your head up high and remember what you did to get to this point because this is a win for you,” she said. “Congratulations.”