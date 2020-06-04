Drug addiction is an illness, a disease.
But with symptoms that include theft, dope dealing and possession of illegal substances, addiction’s victims are more likely to face a judge before they ever see a medical professional.
Bobby Cargile’s drug addiction landed him in front of Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Kelley a couple of years ago.
“Theft by receiving stolen property,” Cargile said, matter of factly.
His life was a total mess back then. Kelly did not send Cargile to jail, however. Cargile was sent to Drug Court instead. The program of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit offers nonviolent felony drug offenders a chance at a new life, incorporating counseling, education and a healthy immersion into a 12-step recovery program.
And how is Cargile doing these days? By way of an answer, Cargile produced a card for his business, B.C Painting and Renovations.
“Life is completely different now,” Cargile said Wednesday. “People used to see me at the store and act like they didn’t know me, try to avoid me. But now, people trust me with the keys to their houses. The electricity hasn’t been cut off for non payment. I make my rent on time.”
Cargile’s addiction had driven a wedge between him and his children.
“Now, all I want is a babysitter,” he said.
Cargile was among five success stories who were honored during a Drug Court graduation ceremony Wednesday morning beneath the oaks outside the Glynn County Courthouse. Other graduates included Henry “Joe” Moon, Jessica Hen, Edward Cohran and Tiffany Johnson. Drug Court is an 18- to 24-month comprehensive outpatient drug addiction treatment program. With Drug Court operating in Camden, Wayne and Appling counties, there were a total of 19 Drug Court graduates for June. Some 125 candidates graduated from Drug Court in 2019.
About 17 percent of those who complete Drug Court find themselves back in trouble with the law, Kelley said. However, among felony drug offenders who have not been through Drug Court, more than 80 percent are likely to wind up returning to jail, he said.
“It’s such a huge achievement for these people,” Kelley said. “Getting clean, getting reunited with families, starting businesses. Going to all that success, from a situation of really just being in jail a lot.”
About 100 family members, friends, counselors and folks from the recovery community were on hand for the graduation ceremony. The local Drug Court began in 1998 with the goal of slowing the cycle of untreated addicts revolving in and out of jail and the judicial system.
No one arrives at Drug Court on a winning streak, to echo an oft-repeated phrase in recovery rooms. Cargile’s sad circumstances upon entering the program were mirrored by his fellow graduates. Loss of child custody. Homelessness. Dealing and stealing to support a habit spiraling exponentially out of control. Poor health. These are addiction’s side effects.
“I lost the choice to use (drugs),” Hen said. “It became a necessity.”
Drug Court participants adhere to an orderly structure, including regular drug screenings, probation checkups, counseling, and frequent and documented attendance at 12-step meetings. Disciplinary action, expulsion or possibly jail await those who do not adhere.
Extended sobriety, employment and personal advancement, however, are rewarded. And perhaps the biggest reward is the new person they face each day in the mirror.
“I’ve gotten clean, I’ve gotten a job, I’ve gotten promoted to assistant manager, and I’ve got custody of my children back,” Hen said.
Johnson’s cheering section at the graduation ceremony included a dozen folks, all of whom she called out by name.
“I have a job, I make good money,” said Johnson. “I’m excited about tomorrow and the way my life is going. Most of all, I respect myself.”
Moon’s recovery has been such a journey in self discovery that he is now pursuing a career in drug counseling. He too had a large crowd of supporters on hand.
“I’ve learned how to live, how to love and how to lose without ever having to pick up (drugs),” Moon said. “I’ve learned true life skills. And most of all, I’ve learned to love myself. Recovery didn’t open the doors of heaven and let me in; it opened the doors of hell and let me out.”
The pride these graduates showed in themselves was shared by Kelley.
“These people come in front of me three times a month (during Drug Court),” Kelley said. “I get to know them, and we do establish relationships. I feel like a father figure to them at times.”