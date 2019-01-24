Leaders of state agencies like going in front of the General Assembly’s Joint Appropriations Committee and telling the legislators they’re not asking for any additional money. And so it was with Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch, who used a significant portion of his time before the committee this year to sell those legislators on the worth and the potential of the Port of Brunswick.
After introductions, Lynch began, “The good news is, for all of you, we have nothing to ask for. We’ve a very simple presentation, but we’ll save that for next year. That was a joke. So, if you look at the Georgia ports, one of the things, one of our key missions is we pride ourselves on being an economic engine for the state. And while we have about 1,300 folks who work for us directly, we touch so many more, and every several years we have the Terry College of Business do a study for us, economic impact study. These are the results of that study. Over the past year, 440,000 jobs impacted — we’re up 19-20 percent, and you can see the numbers that flow from there.”
Along with those jobs, there were impacts of $106 billion in sales, up 26 percent, $25 billion in income, up 25 percent, and a $44 billion impact to the state gross domestic product, up 33 percent. The state has 29 port-related projects that resulted in 4,740 in port-related jobs and $1 billion in investment through the 2018 calendar year.
“In Brunswick, Ga., one of our key pillars is automobiles,” Lynch said. “And we handled 600,000 automobiles last year.”
The figure was closer to 609,000 roll-on/roll-off units over the last calendar year, up 1.7 percent.
“Really a small number, relatively speaking, but if you look at over five years, it’s a faster-growing segment of our business,” Lynch said. “And I think already this year, halfway through the fiscal year, we’re at about 6-7 percent. So, things are going very well there. We handle all manufacturers — Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW — the list goes on and on. Toyota. So, we’re really proud of that. We have 1,800 acres, 500 acres left to develop.
“We’re No. 2 in North America as far as throughput of autos, and we hope in the next 5-10 years to be No. 1. There’s no reason why we can’t do that together, especially when you think about companies like Kia starting new lines. In this year, in March of this year, Kia will start exporting a new automobile called the Telluride, so we’re excited to have that.”
Also speaking Wednesday morning was state Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, who said that for the part of the state judiciary he was speaking to, there was only a $22,000 increase in the amended 2019 budget, because of changes to the court.
“Our good friend … one of our newest justices, Charlie Bethel, was appointed, and at the time we did not know he would be appointed, but when you add him to the per diem, that results in about a $22,000 increase that we will ask you to add to our budget that we didn’t have an opportunity to submit,” Melton said.
There were a few more modifications for the 2020 budget.
“For FY 2020, we asking for $1,078,000 in enhancements, and that’s an increase of about 8.37 percent,” Melton said. “So, the first request … is to grant funding for civil legal services to kinship care families. What this is designed to do is to identify the reality that there are a lot of parents, a lot of families who take care of children who are not theirs. And they don’t go into foster care and they often don’t formalize the relationship, but need to formalize the relationship.”
Melton said it should ultimately bring a savings to the state, and that this program would assist in around 1,500 cases a year, at a cost of $750,000.
The second request was for tech support for what’s being called the “gateway,” a web-based one-stop portal for everything related to the state judiciary, with a price tag of $250,000.
“Now that it’s built, we need to support it and make sure that we can keep up with updates,” Melton said.
The last item was funding to support the Court Process Reporting System.
“The CPRS system allows for the real-time sharing of child-welfare information from the juvenile courts systems and executive branch agencies with (state Division of Family and Children Services),” Melton said. “One of the things that’s new this year is that the SAAGs — special assistant attorneys general — be required to upload court orders and other critical data online, on a real-time basis.”