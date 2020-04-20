Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Monday to slowly begin reopening the state’s economy by allowing certain business to resume operations this week.
Kemp said gyms and fitness centers, salons, barbers, body art studios, nail care artists, massage therapists, bowling alleys and other indoor facilities can reopen Friday with minimum basic operations.
Theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen April 27 if certain guidelines are met. The guidelines will be detailed by the governor’s office later this week.
“Today we are announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy,” Kemp said during a press conference in Atlanta.
Bars and night clubs will remain closed.
Businesses allowed to reopen will not be able to return to business as usual right now, Kemp said. Social distancing guidelines, health monitoring of employees, increased sanitation and other safety measures will be required.
“The private sector is going to have to convince the public that it’s safe to come back into their businesses,” Kemp said.
This action is possible because of Georgia’s methodical approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19 and residents’ support of the shelter-in-place orders and other state guidance, he said.
“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress that we have all made in this battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said.
Data shows declining documented case reports in the state and declining emergency room visits, Kemp said. Reported deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state have also declined, said Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.
As of noon Monday, Georgia reported 18,947 cases of COVID-19 and 733 deaths. The state lab has processed 5,362 tests, and commercials vendors have processed 78,966 tests.
Kemp said he anticipates that as people begin going out more, there will likely be an increase in reported cases. But the state is better prepared now to handle that increase than it was a month ago with increased hospital bed capacity, better community knowledge and ramped up testing.
Kemp’s decision follows President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of guidelines for how states should begin restarting their economies through specified phases.
“We urge everyone to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidance by sheltering in place as often as you can,” Kemp said.
Kemp also announced Monday that hospitals will soon be able to resume elective surgeries, which most have halted during the public health crisis to preserve supplies. This action has taken a significant financial toll on hospitals around the state, causing some to lose a million dollars a day.
It’s cost Southeast Georgia Health System, which operates hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys. The health system recently reported a revenue loss greater than 40 percent.
“I believe Georgia is positioned to secure the necessary personal protective equipment for healthcare facilities to resume elective surgeries deemed essential,” Kemp said.
The shelter-in-place order remains in place and is set to be lifted April 30. The medically fragile are asked to stay home through May 13.
Latest numbers
Chatham County continues to lead the way in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District.
At 7 p.m. Monday, the health department was reporting 184 cases in Chatham County and six deaths.
Glynn had 49, Camden 27 and McIntosh four. No deaths have been attributed to the virus in the three counties.
Bryan has 34 cases and two deaths; Effingham 27 cases and one death; Liberty 34 cases and Long two cases.
Health department figures do not distinguish active from inactive cases.
Southeast Georgia Health System reported six in-patient cases as of 5 p.m.