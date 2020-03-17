Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday evening to close all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in Georgia, beginning Wednesday and continuing through March 31.
Glynn County and Camden County schools closed Tuesday. Glynn County Schools plan to remain closed until April 13, and Camden County Schools are closed until further notice.
Frederica Academy also closed its campus until March 30.
College of Coastal Georgia will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester, along with the 25 other institutions in the University System of Georgia, with limited exceptions.
The executive order signed by the governor aims to keep students, teachers and administrators safe and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from Kemp.
"This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp said.