Governor issues evacuation as Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian may by Wednesday bring tropical storm or hurricane force winds to St. Simons and Sea Island and significant potential for flooding on the barrier islands and low-lying areas of Glynn County, according to a briefing provided at 8 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
“Based on the national weather service update, there’s a strong possibility that we will be under tropical storm force conditions beginning early Wednesday,” County Manager Alan Ours said Monday. “So preparations are being made to direct our citizens out of harm’s way.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday an evacuation of Zone A, which includes St. Simons, Jekyll, Little St. Simons and Sea islands, Brunswick, Oak Grove Island and low-lying areas of the county.
The evacuation issued by the governor includes all residents east of Interstate 95 in six coastal counties and begins at noon today. The governor’s order also directs the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to establish westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Glynn County’s Emergency Operation Center, located in the Glynn County Public Safety Complex, activated Monday at 8 a.m., bringing together county and city leaders who will be on hand throughout the storm to make emergency response decisions.
The meeting began with a weather briefing from Al Sandrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, provided to EOCs in Georgia and Florida.
The storm at that time was a Category 5 hurricane stalled over the most northern portion of the Bahamas. Hurricane and storm watches are in effect in Florida and will likely extend north throughout Monday.
A nor’easter that is coming through the area will create a sloppy evacuation with heavy rains in some areas, Sandrick said.
The storm is moving north close enough to the Gulf Stream to be fueled by those warm waters and maintain high energy.
“We could certainly be seeing a stronger hurricane as it approaches this area,” Sandrick said.
Few storm tracks currently bring the hurricane hitting the coast directly, and the question is now how close Dorian will come to the coast. Storm surge levels will depend heavily on how many miles away the storm is from the coast.
“It’s a game of miles,” Sandrick said. “Every mile to the east helps us. Every mile to the west hurts us.”
Damaging and life-threatening waves are also likely on beaches, he said.
“Our coastal areas are going to take a pounding,” Sandrick said. “There’s no way around that.”
The Glynn County Commission placed the county and Brunswick under a state of emergency Sunday night.
No planned closure of the F.J. Torras Causeway has been announced, but a closure is likely once weather conditions worsen. GDOT typically closes the Sidney Lanier Bridge as winds approach tropical force speeds.
The Need a Ride evacuation program will begin pick-ups at Lanier Plaza and Harris Teeter on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evacuees will be transported to the nearest inland Red Cross shelter. Pets are allowed to travel with evacuees and must be in a crate, have shot records and supplies for at least three days.