While the people are top priority for the governor and the first lady of Georgia, there’s a special place in their heart for the state’s furry, four-legged inhabitants.
After speaking at the Georgia Press Association convention on Jekyll Island Thursday evening, Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty popped over to Brunswick for a quick visit to the Glynn County Animal Control (GCAC) on Friday morning.
While there, the two spent about an hour touring the facility and checking out the many dogs and cats housed at the shelter. Perhaps excited by the enthusiastic visitors, the dogs were barking so loudly that conversation could barely be heard.
Pet adoption is an especially important issue for Marty Kemp, who hosted a public adoption event on the lawn of the Governor’s Mansion in March.
“It’s been a great visit to the shelter here today,” Marty Kemp told The News. “We loved seeing all the dogs and cats in need of a forever home, and I hope that everyone will come and adopt a forever friend.”
During the visit, the governor, first lady and their entourage were brought into a penned-off room and introduced to two dogs that are currently up for adoption.
Both dogs interacted playfully with everyone in the room.
The first lady also graciously accepted a gift from the GCAC staff: a canvas with paint paw marks made by the dogs at the shelter.
The Kemps are no strangers to pet life. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the family has a host of different animals, including sheep and horses, at their property in Athens. In Atlanta, a golden retriever named Bailey and a German shepherd named Rhett roam the halls of the Governor’s Mansion.
On their website, GCAC describes itself as an “open admission” shelter, which means that they are required to take in all stray cats and dogs that they receive or encounter, provided that they have space available and that animals offered by people have the proper immunizations.
Cats and dogs are spayed and neutered before they are put up for adoption, and those interested in adoption need only fill out an application and pay a $50 fee.