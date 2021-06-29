Vernon Jones attracted national attention at last summer’s Republican National Convention when he spoke on behalf of then President Donald Trump.
He was a Georgia state representative, who drew the ire of fellow Democrats who were upset he would publicly support Trump’s candidacy.
“That’s when the white sheets came off the Democratic Party,” he said. “It exposed all their bigotry. The problem is liberals are used to telling Black people what to think.”
Jones, who is Black, switched parties earlier this year and is now seeking the Republican nomination for Georgia governor. He made his first campaign swing in the Golden Isles on Sunday, with other stops in Jesup, Darien and Blackshear.
“I’m drawing crowds wherever we go,” he said. “We’re going to beat (Gov.) Brian Kemp.”
Jones said Trump should have won the election in a landslide, blaming drop boxes for changing the results. He said the drop boxes, approved during the pandemic, were never approved by the state legislature and none of the votes cast in them should have been counted.
“Every ballot in a drop-off box was illegal,” he said. “Only the legislature can change election laws. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say the executive branch can change election laws.”
Gov. Kemp should have called a special session to consider approving drop boxes in the November elections and in the U.S. Senate runoffs in January, he said.
“Brian Kemp is the reason Joe Biden is in office,” he said. “Brian Kemp it the reason Georgia has two Democratic senators.”
Jones said he will open a satellite office in South Georgia, if elected, to keep the region more connected to what’s happening in the state capital.
“I don’t just look at metro Atlanta,” he said. “We’ve had two Georgias. I know we have to strike a balance. We have to grow the economy.”