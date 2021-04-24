Community members and state officials gathered Friday in Brunswick to celebrate the opening of the new Stripling’s General Store on Glynn Avenue.
Among those attending was Gov. Brian Kemp, who shared his expectation that the gathering for the ribbon-cutting ceremony was a reduced reflection of the number of people who will be shopping at the store before year’s end.
“With us seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now with COVID and people coming back to Coastal Georgia in droves now and the economy picking up, just think about through the rest of the summer, think about into the fall,” Kemp said. “Can you imagine what this parking lot’s going to look like Georgia-Florida weekend?”
The newly opened Stripling’s at 2304 Glynn Ave. is near the intersection of U.S.17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Stripling’s is a general store well known for its full-service butcher shop and world famous sausage and jerky. The Brunswick location is the first Stripling’s franchise.
“We want to thank Stripling’s for choosing Glynn County and the city of Brunswick,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal. “We thank you for this beautiful building that all our tourists will see when they drive by here.”
The new business brought more than 30 new jobs to the area, said Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s amazing to have this unique store as a part of our community now,” he said.
Josh Pitts, managing partner of the new Stripling’s location, has been working for years to bring the business to Glynn County.
“I’m super excited about being part of the community,” he said. “It’s kind of serendipitous for me because my wife and I come here often for vacations, and now to be involved in the community is awesome.”
Stripling’s shelves are stocked with locally grown and produced items.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said this makes the company one of the best faces of the state’s Georgia Grown campaign, which promotes agribusiness in the state.
Kemp noted the large stock of Georgia products for sale inside, much of which came from producers in the Golden Isles.
“When we were walking around the store, I was noticing cookies from St. Simons Sweets, cakes from a local bakery, local honey that they’re selling here from a local person,” Kemp said. “That is helping your own. That is the Georgia Grown brand. That’s why people are coming here to shop.”
He urged the crowd not to take for granted the importance of seeing a new business open amid a global pandemic.
“We still have things that we need to work on,” Kemp said. “We still have vaccines to get out, and we still have sectors of the economy that we need to open or make stronger than they are now. But we’re seeing all of those starting to trend in the right direction.”
A methodical reopening of the economy will benefit budgets across the board, from the city and county to the public school district, Kemp said.
“It matters to the state budget that we just passed, where we’re funding hundreds of millions of dollars back to critical programs in our state like education, like health care, public safety,” Kemp said.
Before the crowd dispersed, Black asked everyone to raise their right hand and offer some unequivocal support to the new business.
“I — state your name,” he said, evoking laughter among the crowd. “Pledge to spend every dime in my pocket before I leave Stripling’s today.”
After the event, Kemp answered a few media questions and touched on his plans for signing the new state citizen’s arrest law, which was passed through the legislature this year and clarifies the vague citizen’s arrest statute currently on the books.
The Feb. 23, 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood south of Brunswick was one of the driving forces behind the legislation because the law was given as a reason why the suspects in Arbery’s death should not have been arrested.
“We’re really excited about the citizen’s arrest bill,” Kemp said. “We’re the first state in the country to take the lead on doing that. Also, it protects individuals and businesses’ rights to protect themselves and their property.”
Kemp said a review of the legislation is being completed now.
“Hopefully we’ll be signing that soon,” he said.
Kemp also stopped by The News’ offices to discuss other issues in the state.
On Georgia’s recovery from the pandemic, Kemp noted that this week he’s made a lot of stops along the coast and has seen the signs of recovery for himself.
“Everywhere I’m going, hotels are full even during the middle of the week,” Kemp said. “I was talking with (Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director) Jones Hooks, and he said every hotel room is booked right now on Jekyll. That’s really the sector we were missing out on. A lot of our tourism industry has done really well during the pandemic because we’ve had people coming to the coast and to the mountains, but it’s been spotty during the week.”
While some tourism has had success during the pandemic, Kemp noted that convention center business, business travel and some hotels have been hit hard.
“That’s coming roaring back,” he said.
Kemp has also heard the frustration from business owners about being unable to find enough workers to fill jobs. Kemp said the federal government’s action makes it hard for the state to do anything to rectify the situation.
“That’s really dictated by federal policy,” Kemp said. “We’re paying people to stay home and quite honestly, there’s not a lot we can do about it (at the state level). I wish the federal government would have incentivized people to go back to work, at least this last round.”
Kemp also said he has no plans for a vaccine mandate.
“(Marty and I) have been private sector business owners for 35 years now,” Kemp said. “I’ve signed the front of my own paychecks, and I don’t want the government telling me what to do. And I don’t want to be a governor that’s telling private sector businesses what to do.”
The governor is also continuing to fight back against critics of the new election law changes that was passed on party lines in the General Assembly and signed into law. The bill includes getting rid of signature verification for absentee ballots in favor of using a driver’s license, state ID, voter card or the last four digits of a social security number to verify identity; codifies drop boxes, their location and the hours they can be accessed; and allows voting on two Saturdays and an optional Sunday during the early voting period, among other things.
“Our senators, the president, Stacey Abrams, all of these people organizing the boycotts — they are just partisans,” Kemp said. “They are taking a partisan position. They did this before they knew what was going to be in the bill. They obviously didn’t read it before they started criticizing us because the bill makes it easier to vote and hard to cheat.”
On local issues, Kemp said he has been keeping tabs on the Golden Ray’s removal from St. Simons Sound.
“It’s been frustrating,” Kemp said. “We’ve done everything we can as a state to work with them and help facilitate that with our DNR folks and a lot of other people.”
He has also kept an eye on the ongoing debate over a potential spaceport in Camden County but has stayed hands off during the process.
“I’m kind of letting that process play out through the proper channels,” Kemp said.
The News' Buddy Hughes contributed to this report.