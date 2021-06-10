A collaborative initiative has been formed between the Technical College System of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Education, the Technology Association of Georgia and Amazon Web Services to provide cloud computing training and education to 5,500 learners statewide by 2024, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
Through the initiative, high schools and technical colleges in Georgia will offer cloud computing courses and credentials that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand technical careers.
“The tech industry in Georgia is rapidly growing with exciting job opportunities for Georgians,” Kemp said. “This collaboration with AWS will ensure our citizens have access to innovative training and education to help prepare them for tech jobs in Georgia.”
The state will work with the AWS Academy program to provide educational institutions with no-cost, ready-to-teach cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand cloud jobs.
Students can also access self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS.
“The use of cloud-based technologies is growing rapidly in Georgia, which means there is greater demand for a workforce skilled in this area,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “We are excited to launch this partnership because it will provide students and existing information technology workers with the most up-to-date training available to ensure success in this growing field.”
Technology has redefined Georgia’s job landscape, with tech jobs in Atlanta increasing by 46 percent since 2010.
To learn more about the AWS Academy program, which is available to Georgia schools, go to https://aws.amazon.com/training/ awsacademy.