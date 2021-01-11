Hoping to get local government agencies working together, the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is hosting a unity breakfast between city, county and utility officials on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Glynn County Commission, Brunswick City Commission and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick Glynn County Library to discuss future collaboration.
“The chamber is putting this on, of course, but it’s just to look forward to what we want to do in the future, what we can do and moving forward to the betterment of Glynn County,” said county commission chairman Wayne Neal.
Both he and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who serves as chairman of the city commission, were appointed to represent their government agencies on the water and sewer utility commission. For the last two years, Neal said he and the mayor have come to realize they have a lot in common.
“We’re obviously working on the SPLOST together, but that’s not what the purpose of this meeting is. It’s to start building stronger relationships moving forward,” Neal said. “I think the mayor and I both feel that what’s good for Brunswick is good for Glynn County and vice versa. We just want to be able to work together and for the community to see us work together.”
Chamber president Ralph Staffins III said his organization has its own motive in arranging the breakfast.
“The main goal is to get our city and county leaders together and create a more collaborative approach among our elected officials,” Staffins said.
After the primary focus of the gathering, he said the chamber and College of Coastal Georgia hope it can be the first of quarterly meetings at which the 17 other local businesses, charities and government agencies that signed onto the countywide shared vision statement can come together to hash out local issues and collaborate regularly.
“We don’t just want to do it once and be done with it,” Staffins said.
The shared vision statement reads “Working together to make Brunswick and the Golden Isles an exceptional place in Georgia to live, work, and visit by strengthening our communities and enhancing the quality of life.”
Along with the city, county and JWSC, the Glynn County School Board, Georgia Ports Authority, St. Simons Land Trust, Jekyll Island Authority, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and many others signed into the statement.
“We want it to be productive and forward-thinking and good for our community,” Staffins.
Following the discussion of shared interest and possible collaboration, county commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands, wants to talk about creating a film industry task force.
“I’ve been involved with almost every film that’s come to the Golden Isles pretty extensively, so I understand the economic impact even though it’s a short window,” Fendig said.
Atlanta has become a major player in the film industry, and Fendig said since the COVID-19 pandemic, his film contacts say many in the industry are moving out of Hollywood, Calif. Georgia’s tax incentives have attracted many, which leaves an opportunity for Glynn County to get in on a growth industry.
“Atlanta and Savannah have kind of filled up,” Fendig said. “Brunswick has a lot of available land and resources. We should not be getting the small amount of films and small parts. We should have a studio here and worldwide movies made here.”
To him, the open land, easy access via air, sea and land and the local workforce make Brunswick a no-brainer for a new film study. This task force would pursue that.
The breakfast meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick.