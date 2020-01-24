Gov’s budget director speaks to DPS cuts, internet sales taxes

The director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget acknowledged his unfavorable position of being the last state agency head to speak during the three days of the legislature’s joint budget hearings, and to boot, he was the last scheduled to speak before the Thursday lunch break. Legislators used the opportunity to try to get some clarity on some decisions made within the governor’s proposed budget.
State Rep. Andy Welch, R-McDonough and chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety, asked OPB Director Kelly Farr how the office came up with personnel cutbacks at the state Department of Public Safety.
“We talked to the commissioner about this — the vacancies, elimination or the freezing of positions within the Department of Public Safety,” Welch said. “The commissioner came in and gave us a report that he was going to freeze about 45 positions in the amended budget, and 55 positions or so in the 2021 budget. I asked him how that was calculated or how that was determined.
“He pointed directly to your office and said that was calculated by OPB as a mathematical equation to determine the amount of money to be saved. I asked what was the methodology for those positions being frozen — is it the duration of time that they’ve been vacant? And again it was pointed back to OPB. We talked about that, and I know you have a methodology for what you would think that’s appropriate.”
Farr said he didn’t feel it was his place to explain the budgets for other agencies, but that OPB used at agency labor distribution to come up with its numbers.
“We looked at the jobs that have been vacant — some of them have been vacant for quite a while — and that is what we used to create our analysis,” Farr said. Remember, that was probably done October, November time frame, and we’ve been trying to true it up as we’ve gone through the process. But, all of that’s done on a day and time snapshot.
“Whether they hired a vacancy after we recommended they not, I don’t have the answer to that. That’s kind of why we implemented the strategic hire process, but then again, I don’t know how it is with you guys, but not all the agencies listen to us either, as well. We do our best in trying to calculate it, and like I told you the other day, we’ll be glad to show you anything we got.”
State Rep. David Knight, R-Griffin and chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, questioned Farr on whether or when the governor would take into account expected revenue by the recently-passed online sales tax legislation. The state estimate is it should bring in around $150 million annually.
“We haven’t talked to him about it and I certainly can’t speak for what the governor would do, but if he asked my advice, the one thing I would caution him on is using estimates to change anything,” Farr said. “That’s kind of maybe why we’re in the challenge we’re in now, is because a lot of people relied on the estimate from when the 25 basis-point reduction was made last time. And it didn’t quite perform like we had hoped.
“And so, I think it would be prudent, if the governor asked my opinion, to wait and see what the performance actually was for marketplace facilitator legislation before making any changes to the revenue estimate.”
Subcommittee meetings on the state budget begin Monday.