Gov. Brian Kemp suspended McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebecca McFerrin from office for 60 days Monday at the recommendation of a committee that had investigated her handling of cases involving jailed defendants.
In his order, Kemp also recommended that District Attorney Tom Durden review the findings of the three-member committee and decide whether to bring a petition for McFerrin’s removal from office.
Kemp cited a Georgia law that says a judge of Superior Court may remove the clerk of court for any sufficient cause “including incapacity or misbehavior in office.”
Under the applicable law, the charges would be presented to the court in writing and tried by a jury. The clerk would be entitled to a copy of the charges three days before the trial, the law says.
Acting on a request from Chief Superior Court Judge Robert L. Russell and State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin, in late January Kemp appointed Attorney General Chris Carr and the clerks of court of two other counties to investigate complaints against McFerrin.
The committee had 30 days to report its findings to the governor, and Kemp said in his order “the committee concluded that the willful failure of Ms. McFerrin to fulfill her duties as the Clerk of Superior Court of McIntosh County constitutes misconduct in office…”
An attempt to reach McFerrin at her office Monday was unsuccessful. A deputy clerk said she had left for the day and that she could not provide a way to reach her.
Russell and Bolin had sent a letter to former Gov. Nathan Deal in October detailing McFerrin’s actions and asserted she had mishandled a number of cases of defendants in jail.
Because bond appearances and other records were not entered into the court database in a timely fashion, defense lawyers and the district attorney did not have information to proceed with cases. The judges’ letter cited eight cases.
The letter also laid out what was potentially an intentional delay in the case of Shannon Daras, who was arrested and jailed July 30 on traffic charges and a felony count of drug possession. Daras’ lawyer, Public Defender John Cloy, said that Daras’ mother had repeatedly called McFerrin trying to get her daughter before the court. Cloy said he had been advised the contacts offended McFerrin, and she responded by instructing the chief deputy clerk to place Daras’ case “on the bottom of the stack” for processing, the judges wrote in their letter.
Daras was released from jail on her own recognizance Aug. 20 to seek medical attention, but the case was not entered into the clerk’s record for nearly a month.
Should a petition of removal be brought, one important witness has passed away. Chief Deputy Clerk Sonja Gardner, who handled Superior Court criminal cases and juvenile cases, died last year after a long battle with cancer.
In February, McFerrin told The Brunswick News a lot of problems arose because of Gardner’s illness and subsequent death. She cited Gardner’s knowledge and talent, and others have told a reporter that Gardner had a near encyclopedic knowledge of cases.
McFerrin also acknowledged there had been problems in the office and that she has acted to correct them.