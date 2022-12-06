Gov. Brian Kemp addressed one of the friendliest audiences Monday he’ll ever face.
Kemp spoke to the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 85th annual convention, the organization’s 58th on Jekyll Island, where he focused on the continuing importance of agriculture to the Georgia economy and in feeding the world.
That friendliness was reflected when Farm Bureau President Tom McCall introduced the governor.
“In 2018, Brian. Excuse me. Gov. Kemp,’’ was elected governor, McCall said. “Thank the good Lord as of Nov. 8, we’ve got him for four more years.”
Not to be outdone by his old friend from their years in the state senate, Kemp addressed McCall as Tom before correcting himself to President McCall.
Kemp said goodbye to Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black “for his sacrifice for the state of Georgia and the No. 1 industry.” Rather than seek re-election, Black ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
He also welcomed Black’s replacement, Tyler Harper, a farmer from Fitzgerald.
Kemp promised the farmers his administration would continue to push back on the Biden administration’s attempt to raise the price of farm labor at a time when farmers are facing a lot of costly obstacles. High inflation and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine have caused hikes in fuel and fertilizer prices, among other issues.
Kemp called the 2022 legislative session significant for a number of reasons, including a Senate Bill that will fully connect farms to food bank programs. It will help farmers while providing more fresh produce and protein for Georgia families, Kemp said. There is currently $800,000 in the budget for the program, he said.
“It’s never a bad thing when the person holding the state’s wallet is a farmer,’’ Kemp said to applause.
When Kemp first ran for office in 2018, he promised to make overlooked rural Georgia a priority. Kemp said that promise has been fulfilled through the billions of investments, with “85 percent of the investment and the majority of the jobs announced going outside metro Atlanta.”
Before speaking, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp circulated in the crowd, shaking hands and posing for pictures with anyone who asked.
Black was an early speaker and was gone before Kemp spoke.
After his farewell speech, Black exchanged a lot of hugs as he tried unsuccessfully to hurry out of the hall.
Black said once he returns to the private sector, he will help businesses get started.
“I look at it as changing hats,’’ he said.
A number of observers have said Black with his wholesome family background and years of political experience could have defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff today.
Black said he’s not looking back.
“That’s the choice people made, and I’m at peace with it,’’ he said.
A farmer walking out of the meeting shook Black’s hand and said, “It’s all going to be all right.”
Black smiled and said, “Yes, it is.”
Black said Geogia farmers have fared relatively well this year in spite of soaring fuel prices and losing some export market because of the war in Ukraine.
He said Biden’s plan to raise farm wages 14 percent will only make things more challenging.
“That’s throwing another log on a fire that’s already pretty hot,’’ he said.
He said it will especially hurt fruit and vegetable farmers who rely on workers in their harvest.
The Farm Bureau had plenty to do beside listening to speakers. In the afternoon, there were 14 commodity meetings on topics, including forest carbon markets, the on-farm sale and processing of meat, deer damaging row crops and pesticide regulations.
Speakers gave presentations on the commodities, including aquaculture, bees, cotton, pecans, peanuts and poultry, among others.
Among the exhibitors at the convention was the Georgia Peanut Commission. Peanuts are one of the state’s most important crops, and Tom Koehler, the organization’s executive director, said peanut growers had mixed success.
“We had a Clint Eastwood crop,’’ he said. “We had some good, some bad and some ugly.’’
The crop was effected by weather patterns that seemed to run through four seasons in one day. Dawn would break with temperatures in the high 30s and the high would get into the 70s on days with both rain and sunshine, he said.
The odd weather hurt some farmers as yields dropped from 4,400 pounds per acre to about 4,000 pounds.
Georgia grows about 52 percent of the nation’s peanuts. In 2021, Georgia peanut farmers produced 1.67 million tons on 750,000 acres.
On Tuesday, the organization’s voting delegates were to discuss and approve policy resolutions that will guide its national and state legislative lobbying.