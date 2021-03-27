Gov. Brian Kemp visited Jekyll Island on Friday to announce that Georgia is open for business and ready for the return of a thriving tourism industry.
Standing outside the Jekyll Island Convention Center with his back to sand dunes covering the view of the beach, Kemp expressed optimism that the pandemic’s impact on the state’s tourism and hospitality industries will soon end and that travel and leisure will prosper.
“As we stand here today, I know many of us can’t help but to be reminded of where we were just one year ago,” Kemp said. “Travel had been suspended, businesses had begun to close and hard working Georgians in every sector and industry were facing economic ruin, unsure of how long they could continue providing for themselves and for their families.”
Tourism and hospitality have been among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, and in March 2020 the industry seemingly shut down over night, said Mark Jaronski, a deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Georgia saw a $12 billion decrease in travel spending in 2020, following a record-setting year in 2019. Around 82,000 people lost their jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector.
“I knew that we had to take measured steps to keep our economy open to ensure that our men and women who live in this great state lived to fight another day,” Kemp said.
Travel-generated revenues in the state were down $640 million last year, and hotel revenue dropped 41 percent.
“It could have been a lot worse here in Georgia, if it were not for the actions and the decisions by Gov. Brian Kemp,” Jaronski said. “The governor’s leadership kick-started the repair of the Georgia tourism industry. It gave our industry the license to operate, the opportunity to meet our customers’ needs.”
Georgia was among the last states to impose shelter-in-place shutdowns or close businesses at the onset of the pandemic and was also among the first to begin reopening them in April 2020. Kemp received significant criticism for these decisions, with some claiming that it led to more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.
The governor has emphasized throughout the pandemic that the state needed to protect lives and livelihoods by promoting both health and economic interests.
“While that approach wasn’t always the most popular with the media and national pundits, it was the right thing to do and it has worked,” Kemp said.
The decisions to keep certain businesses, state parks and beaches open and to push early to ease restrictions, though, allowed the tourism industry to continue to operate in Georgia despite the pandemic, several people said Friday. It puts the state in a better economic position to reinvigorate the industry, they said.
Local tourism officials are already predicting a good spring and summer showing.
Jaronski announced the rollout of a new tourism campaign in Georgia titled “Ready, Set, GA,” which is designed to appeal to the varied mindsets of those planning to travel this year.
“We are prepared to lead this nation in the return of the tourism industry,” Jaronski said. “All of the top national economists say that restoring tourism is essential to the economic recovery of our country. Make no mistake, recovery will happen.”
Jekyll Island saw its visitor numbers decline and revenues drop during 2020. Business at the convention center was especially hard hit, which impacted many other aspects of island business like hotel revenues.
Yet many came to Jekyll to find respite from pandemic lockdowns and at-home work throughout the year.
“It’s no surprise that during the pandemic Jekyll’s natural assets made it the perfect recreation area and the perfect escape for leisure and family travelers,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. “Unfortunately, we have struggled with group and convention business not only on Jekyll but throughout the state of Georgia.”
Following the press conference, Kemp and others took a tour of the new Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott on Jekyll, which is still under construction and set to open soon.
Afterward, Kemp traveled to Waycross where he received his COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic alongside his daughter and some members of his staff.
Kemp said his office will announce in the next few days a plan to loosen the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia. An executive order will be issued April 1, he said.
“I’m incredibly optimistic about where we are headed as a state,” Kemp said. “What seemed like a constant stream of bad news a year ago has been replaced with hope and optimism for the first time in a very long time.”
He also encouraged all Georgians who are eligible, which now includes everyone 16 years old or older, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a medical miracle, and it will end the pandemic,” Kemp said. “And that is why we are here today, to signal that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We are coming out of this, but the way to really finish it completely is for people to get vaccinated.”