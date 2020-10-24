Much of the revenue from a proposed $1-an-hour parking fee for St. Simons Island visitors would go towards making Gould’s Inlet safer for swimmers, according to county officials.
Earlier this week, Glynn County’s Revenue Study Committee released the results of an investigation into the money-making possibilities of a beach parking fee for Massengale Park and the old Coast Guard station parking area.
Between the two, a $1-an-hour parking fee for non-Glynn County residents could raise $312,000 to $321,000 a year, according to committee member Paul Schofield. The calculations were based on old data from the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, more recent census data and discussions with other organizations.
Where all that money might go is yet to be determined, but county officials agree that a good chunk should be invested in more staff and equipment to extend lifeguard coverage to Gould’s Inlet.
“Gould’s Inlet, we have no protection down there, we have no assets, and people go down there to enjoy it,” said Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn. “It’s an area that more folks are using and it’s a very dangerous area because the tides come in so quickly.”
The upfront cost for what Recreation and Parks Department Director Lisa Gurganus would need to improve safety there would be around $100,000. Covering the entire stretch of beach from Massengale Park to Gould’s Inlet isn’t realistic or necessary, Gurganus said.
“The reality is, when you look at the number of incidents that occur, most occur between Massengale and Coast Guard and at Gould’s Inlet,” she said. “You wouldn’t cover between Coast Guard and Gould’s because that’s mostly a residential area.”
To provide comparable coverage to the Coast Guard-Massengale area, Gurganus said the department would need at least four more lifeguards, which would cost around $40,000 to $45,000 during beach season.
The basic gear to equip lifeguards is relatively inexpensive, but to operate at peak efficiency they would need another Jet Ski, another side-by-side vehicle and 800 MHz handheld radios for each lifeguard. Currently, all but the beach manager use VHF radios.
“VHF works fine if you’ve got a solid line of sight,” Gurganus said. “The reason you’d need two or three more 800 MHz (radios) is once you turn the curve on the way to Gould’s you lose line of sight.”
All that equipment comes out to around $60,000, she said. It wouldn’t have to come all at once, but it’s what lifeguards would need to achieve the best results.
“We’ve done some things in the last year or so to get to the big program we pitched to the (county commission) a year and a half ago, taking incremental steps along the way,” Gurganus said.
Another $300,000 annually might be a bit much for the Recreation and Parks Department alone, Gurganus said. The budget for beach safety is close to $214,000.
O’Quinn said a chunk of the revenue could be used to increase police patrols at all points on the beach and to improve structures and assets at major beach access points.
O’Quinn initially proposed the fee and asked the committee to look into it, but he has not publicly endorsed or opposed the idea. He prefers to use the raw data provided by the study committee in discussions among county commissioners.
“No one really knows what kind of revenue we can get, and to have a discussion I think we need to have an objective evaluation of the facts,” O’Quinn told The News in July.
Before the committee report was released, O’Quinn said he ran the numbers by faculty with the College of Coastal Georgia’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies. They believe the report is a good jumping-off point, he said.
Since then, he’s been looking into the cost of installing fee collection and enforcement equipment, which includes parking kiosks, parking apps (and) license plates readers.
He hopes to bring the results of the study to the full commission soon for discussion.