The Glynn County GOP hosted a second candidate forum Thursday ahead of the primary election in May.
The forum included three candidates running for House District 179, two seeking to represent House District 180 and three seeking the State Senate District 3 seat.
The forum, hosted in partnership with the Glynn GOP committee, Coastal Republican Women and Golden Isles Republican Women, focused on topics like economic development, election integrity, school choice, possible elimination of the state income tax, gambling in Georgia, critical race theory and incorporation of St. Simons Island.
“To me, this is probably the most important thing we can do,” said Paul Christian, first vice chair of the Glynn GOP and moderator for the second half of the forum. “… I was in county government for about 12 years, and this is where government starts. It starts right here in our hometown, and it starts here with our politicians and the people that have enough guts to get up and run for office.”
Republican candidates Bob Duncan, John Killgallon and Rick Townsend are seeking the House District 179 seat, currently held by Rep. Don Hogan, who is retiring at the end of the year.
House District 180, which includes Jekyll Island at the exit 29 area of Glynn County, is currently represented by Steven Sainz, who is seeking re-election. Cody Smith is challenging Sainz for the seat.
Republicans Jeff Jones, Mike Hodges and Nora Lott Haynes are running for state Senate District 3. State Sen. Sheila McNeill is not running for a second term.
During the forum, held at the Brunswick library, candidates were asked what ideas and experience they would bring to the table to support economic development.
Duncan, who recently served on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, has worked in the engineering and utility industry. He said his focus would be on removing roadblocks and securing funding for the area.
Killgallon, who has experience in marketing and worked the last 10 years at the Marsh’s Edge retirement community on St. Simons Island, emphasized that one of his priorities as a representative would be to eliminate the state income tax.
“I want to bring more jobs to this area,” he said. “You’re seeing states that tax their jobs out of existence, California being a big one, all over the country. They’re all fleeing to tax free states — Florida, Tennessee, Texas.”
Townsend, whose career as an educator includes 10 years as the CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, said workforce development must be a priority if the Golden Isles intends to continue attracting economic opportunities and new businesses.
Sainz, who has served as his district’s representative since 2019, touted the recent conversion of St. Mary’s old airport into a revitalized industrial park.
Smith said his experience in business has prepared him to create opportunities for economic success.
“As a small business owner, I believe I am a job creator because I understand what it takes to build something from the bottom up,” he said.
Jeff Jones, who has six years of legislative experience representing District 167 from 2015 to 2020, emphasized the importance of removing obstacles that prevent economic success in the private sector.
Hodges, who has worked nearly 50 years in the banking industry, said banking experience along with the time he spent on the boards of the Jekyll Island Authority and Southeast Georgia Health System board give him insight into what the community needs.
Haynes, a former educator, researcher and lobbyist, said she’d promote economic development in this area. “I believe if I go up to Atlanta,” she said. “I can get the jobs down here like they should be.”
The candidates were asked about their thoughts on how to change or improve several recently passed pieces of state legislation, including Senate Bill 202, a sweeping election law that proponents said will strengthen election integrity in the state.
Jones said the bill didn’t go far enough.
“SB 202 continues to allow drop boxes, which I believe should be eliminated all together,” he said. “Nothing in SB 202 prevents ballot box stuffing. We don’t need ballot boxes.”
State law should also strengthen signature verification and the governmental identification process, Jones said.
Election integrity is among the most important challenges the state faces, Hodges said.
“We need to continually and diligently monitor the process,” he said. “We need to do whatever is necessary, spend whatever is necessary, to make sure that people continue to trust the integrity of their voting, whatever it takes.”
When asked about House Bill 1084, which bans a list of “divisive concepts” from being discussed in classrooms, each candidate said they do not believe critical race theory has any place in local schools.
“As far as I’m concerned, we can let Nancy Pelosi...and the rest of their gang keep talking about CRT and defunding the police because that’s the quickest way we’ll go back into the White House when we take it back,” Sainz said.
Several candidates said they may support the elimination of the state income tax but need to see a plan for how the state would approach and implement the change.
“I could support eliminating the state income tax, but let’s see a plan first,” Townsend said. “I haven’t seen a plan, and that’s the key.”
All said they were against legal gambling in Georgia.
Hodges said he intended to resign from the board of JIA years ago had plans to bring gambling to Jekyll Island been successful.
Haynes said her job will be to do what the voters want, and she asked those in the room who favored legalized gambling in Georgia to stand up. No one stood up.
“That’s my answer,” she said.
When asked if they’d support or sponsor legislation that would allow for the incorporation of St. Simons, candidates offered varying responses.
Townsend said he’d need to see the entire legislative team for Glynn County come together behind that kind of effort. Sainz said citizens would need to vote on that kind of change.
Duncan had a simple answer: “No.”
Previous studies have found that incorporation of the island would increase taxes for the county, especially in Brunswick, he said,
“It doesn’t make sense to affect one part of the community in a negative way,” Duncan said. “I won’t support that. I won’t introduce a bill, and I won’t vote for it. I’ll vote against it.”
Early voting in Glynn County will begin May 2. The primary election will be May 24.