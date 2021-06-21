The recent state GOP convention on Jekyll Island drew a record-setting number of attendees, but it revealed some potential capacity concerns to JIA officials.
The event was the first of its size the Jekyll Island Convention Center has hosted since the start of the pandemic, and the convention’s participation numbers, combined with the high amount of regular summer visitors to the island, brought to light potential space issues that could arise on Jekyll in the future.
Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, shared this observation last week with the authority’s board.
Discussions have already begun, he said, among JIA staff and partners about how to change policies and procedures and ensure the island does not become a “disappointing destination,” Hooks said.
“We know the most important thing to you and to us is to protect the character of Jekyll Island,” he said. “… We keep talking to our individual partners about that, our hotel partners. We want them to be full, but we also want everyone to enjoy themselves when they’re here.”
The GOP convention, attended by more than 3,000 people June 5-6, was planned about 90 days in advance, Hooks said. The decision was made to host an in-person event soon after the state lifted some COVID-19 precautions.
“Usually a convention like this would be planned over a period of 18 months at least,” Hooks said. “We had meetings prior to where we tried to address everything that we thought could go wrong because obviously the convention center had been dark for months, and this was not only going to be our first major group, but it was going to be a record number of people to bring on.”
The convention went smoothly, and the GOP event planner later emailed Hooks with compliments.
The packed convention, though, along with hotel booking issues that came with planning an event of that size at the last minute, demonstrated for Hooks what the island looks like when “at capacity.”
“I’m telling you, we have now witnessed capacity — capacity in the convention center and the capacity on the island that weekend,” he said. “… It was a perfect sunny day in the summer, and so we had everyone coming to the beach, all the hotels were full. We also had...people commuting onto the island with the convention because there was not enough rooms blocked.”
JIA has long prioritized ensuring that the island experience is not diminished by capacity concerns, Hooks said.
Staff began discussing soon after the convention what changes should be made to avoid allowing visitors to be disappointed.
“We’ve had a meeting since then to look at policies and procedures and look at how this meeting occurred and the timing of it, the seasonality of groups like this, and we are already making some changes and adjustments,” Hooks said. “For instance, a group like this that is large in the future we’re going to be talking with them about not having vendors in the hallways of the convention center.”
Instead, vendors at large events like this may have to set up under tents outside, he said.
Jekyll Island is not the only travel destination currently adapting to this summer’s high tourism numbers as people emerge from pandemic lockdowns and seek out vacation opportunities.
“People are flocking to beach destinations, the mountains, anywhere they can drive because cruise ships are still basically not in anyone’s itinerary and international destinations aren’t, so people are looking for alternatives,” Hooks said.
Memorial Day weekend saw massive crowds descend upon beach areas like Hilton Head, Tybee, Jacksonville and St. Simons, Hooks said.
“We’re dealing with phenomena that none of us have ever dealt with,” he said. “Now, what the return to normal looks like, we don’t know. But we do know we have to be certain that we’re looking at procedures and policies so that we’re not becoming a disappointing destination.”