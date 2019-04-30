Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with prospective employers May 8 at the Goodwill Southeast Georgia’s 4th annual regional job fair.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center, 249 Village at Glynn Place in Brunswick near the Publix supermarket.
Neychea Colvin, public relations and communications specialist for Goodwill Southeast Georgia, said at least 15 employers will be at the event prepared to review résumés and interview job seekers.
“We normally have a great turnout for the job fairs,” she said. “We normally get more than 100 people to attend these events.”
Among the careers are retail, freight handlers, custodial, general labor, government, veterinarian, accounting, food industry, security officers, beauty advisors and more, organizers said.
Job seekers are asked to come prepared, dress for success, bring a valid identification and be confident and smile.
Colvin said Goodwilll officials will help people with résumés and hold mock interviews prior to the job fair. She encouraged people to stop by the office in the days prior to the event, but people can also get help with résumés and interview skills at 9 a.m. the day of the job fair if they can’t make it any earlier.
The center is opened 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Goodwill Southeast Georgia operates 17 stores and four career centers in 33 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. The center also contracts with local businesses and governments to provide a wide range of commercial services including custodial, grounds Keeping, staffing services, packaging and fabrication.
For more information on Goodwill services, go to goodwillsega.org.