Cindy DePratter has been following health guidelines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, she decided it was time to go out in public to attend the First Friday event which was held for the first time in three months.
“We said if it was too crowded, we weren’t going to come,” she said. “We love First Friday.”
She decided to show up early, in case the crowds got too large to make her feel uncomfortable. She had a plan in crowded situations.
“If I feel uncomfortable, I put my mask on and move on,” she said.
Most of the attendees wore masks and followed social distancing recommendations.
Jane Vicent, manager of Bardelolus on Newcastle Street, said there was no hesitation on her part to open her business for First Friday. She said plans were to remain open and have live entertainment perform at 9 p.m.
“We were only open four months when the pandemic hit,” she said. “We were very optimistic. We were just getting going.”
She said the protesters in town were not a concern because of the strong sense of community in Brunswick.
“We’re better than that,” she said. “We’re the influencers, not the influencees. We respect our community and will protect it peacefully.”
Brenda Hendrix, an employee at Richland Rum, said the turnout was good for First Friday.
“We expect a good crowd tonight,” she said.
The brewery had separate entrances and exits and barrels were set up six feet apart for groups of two to gather around to sample the different rums for sale.
“We do that so everyone is spaced out,” Hendrix said.”We’re taking precautions.”
Denise Rocawich is another frequent attendee of First Fridays, where she volunteers for the Humane Society.
Roawich, who was walking her dog during the event, said she was a little wary about mingling with the public for the first time in several months, but it was also important to let people know about the pet adoption programs. She said many people approach her during the event to ask permission to pet her dog. It’s then that she can tell them about the local Humane Society.
“It’s a way to get people to talk to us,” she said. “We want people to know about this business."
City commissioners were concerned at Wednesday's meeting that protestors could disrupt the monthly event.
Protesters gathered again outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Friday afternoon, following a day filled with demonstrations during and after the preliminary probable cause hearing for the three men charged in Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting death.
The event Friday was led by Michael “Big Texas” Holiday, founder of the “anti-injustice” group Liberty Road. Holiday is from Houston, Tex., and he said he came to Brunswick directly from Minnesota, where protests have been taking place in response to the murder of George Floyd.
“This day we demand that Jackie Johnson is held accountable for the crime that she committed,” Holiday told the crowd, which grew as the event went on, with protesters in a ring facing the front of the courthouse. “The crime that Jackie Johnson committed was trying to cover up the murder of this young brother. We came today because this is someone’s loved one in the ground."
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey was called forward by demonstrators at one point and asked to speak. Harvey struggled to be heard at times over people yelling at him.
Thea Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, later took the megaphone and defended Harvey, saying there are community leaders who are working behind the scenes to make change happen.
“I want to let y’all know sometimes we can’t see everything,” she said. “Yes, this happened Feb. 23. Yes, things are just starting to take place. But what I can say is justice now is better than justice never.”
She also urged the protestors to “keep it peaceful,” adding that she’s proud of the way local demonstrations have been handled so far.
“No justice, no peace,” and “Say his name. Ahmaud,” were frequently-used chants throughout the more than two-hour demonstration, along with calls for Johnson to step down.
Before the event ended and the group dispersed, Holiday urged the people in attendance to vote for change and to keep protesting, even after national and media attention fades.
“Until change has been made, hold the line,” he said.