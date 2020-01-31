Come to bid on the trendy rucksack crafted from recycled fabric coffee bags — stay for the cool vibes of Backbeat Boulevard and the delicious barbecue.
But that is not all that is going on Feb. 9 at the Community Jubilee at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, on St. Simons Island. Participants also will be contributing greatly to the multi-faceted environmental stewardship and community recycling efforts of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
The Community Jubilee takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. that Sunday, with all proceeds benefiting KGIB. Tickets cost $25 per person until Saturday and cost $30 afterward. Tickets are available at Pane in the Glass, 1219 Ocean Blvd. on St. Simons Island and at KGIB’s headquarters at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
Dress is casual for this family-friendly celebration, which includes bidding on recycled arts and crafts made by local artists, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. That all-you-can-eat barbecue comes with plenty of fixings on the side and sweet tea.
“It’s a fun way to make a difference in the Golden Isles because funds raised go to litter prevention, waste reduction and recycling efforts, initiatives and projects that are taking place right here in the Golden Isles,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. “All the money stays local. And this is by far one of the most fun fundraisers around. And we’ll have the grooving tunes of Backbeat Boulevard to keep things moving.”
In addition to the 50/50 raffle and the silent auction for big ticket items, the recycled arts and crafts auction is one of the more original offerings in the area. Local artisans have taken discarded items and incorporated them to create functional and aesthetic works. Intricate string art, collage paintings, bird feeders, handbags and wind chimes are among the more fanciful creations that have resulted from this effort.
“Truly unique to this event is our upcycled and recycled auction pieces,” King-Badyna said. “You’ll be surprised at how artful, whimsical and novel they are. No other event has items like this.”
The Community Jubilee is KGIB’s big annual community fundraiser. An affiliate of Keep Georgia Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, KGIB depends upon an outpouring of volunteerism from the community to makes its many programs succeed. King-Badyna and KGIB assistant Christy Throwbridge comprise a staff of two. It is the many volunteers from throughout the Golden Isles who provide the impetus to make KGIB’s efforts succeed.
These efforts include the annual Marsh Madness marsh cleanup each spring, the Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray program, beach cleanups, community orchard installations, the electronics recycling event, local adopt-a-highway programs and educational programs in schools such as the Is This Really Trash? outreach to third-graders.
“Fundraising is crucial to further Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, community greening, water resources awareness and educational efforts and programs in the Golden Isles,” said KGIB Board Chairman Clement Cullens. “Attending the community jubilee is a fun and easy way to make a big difference in our community and all ages are welcome.”
For more information or to buy tickets, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, or visit kgib.org.