Every story has two sides. For most upsides, there’s a downside. The same is true about the response to the coronavirus. I think it’s a plus, for example, that no one has dismissively asked me lately, “Yeah, but how many does the flu kill ever year?”
So, I’ll start asking, “During flu season did you stay home, wear a mask when you ventured out to horde more toilet paper and did you stay at least six feet from everyone else? Did you wash your hands as often as you blinked?”
If we treated a flu epidemic like the coronavirus, we wouldn’t even talk about flu deaths.
For all the hassle our safeguards have caused, there are some benefits.
It’s a minus that houses of worship are empty on Sundays.
It’s a plus that you can watch online from home where you have control of the thermostat and the volume so you aren’t sitting in frigid sanctuary with your fingers in your ears while the band plays. Not to mention the availability of snacks. Also, some online churches led on-line communions. I’m betting some became Episcopals for a day and used real wine.
It’s a minus that a lot of men can’t work and are bored at home and, as a result, you can’t go outside without hearing a gas-powered leaf blower. It’s a plus that the leaf blowers drown out the thump of hip hop from passing cars.
It’s a minus that we’ll probably adopt new social rules that minimize personal contact. It’s a plus that we will no longer be required to shake hands with a friend in a restaurant who put down a half-eaten triple mushroom pepper jack bacon cheeseburger to exchange pleasantries.
It’s a huge plus that the firm handshake will be eliminated. That’s the one in which a person, usually a man, tries to crush your phalanges and metacarpals to let you know that he’s a person of resolve, of purpose and of means. Yeah, he’s faking it and probably misses his binkie.
It’s a minus that my grandson can’t go play on the beach. It’s a plus that I can’t sit on the beach. I don’t like getting sandy.
It’s a minus that I have to maintain a 6-foot distance from friends. It’s a plus that I can distance myself from people who want to tell me how the government is failing them. It also compels close talkers to speak from a normal distance.
It’s a plus that, because as I was mostly confined to the house, I kept all the leaves raked and roof blown off. It’s a minus that I got all the leaves raked and the roof blown off because I was confined to the house.
It’s a plus that people are using other means of getting around, including walking, biking and riding golf carts. It’s a minus that adults in my neighborhood are actually teaching their very young kids to drive golf carts on the public roads. Some of these children still haven’t reached five in the multiplication tables.
It’s a minus that many businesses were closed.
It may be a plus that Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted some of his shelter-in-place order by decreeing that gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail and hair salons. Movie theaters and restaurants can open Monday, but buffets cannot and there are probably no movies to show in the theaters.
Here’s one that’s a plus for adults and a big minus for adolescents. Men with teen daughters are probably delighted that dating is technically forbidden. Unless, of course, the teenagers stay six feet apart, which parents have always favored and hope to maintain until their children reach voting age.
Here’s some advice kids. If you go on a date, take along scissors, some ink and an emery board. If you get caught, you can hastily give your boyfriend or girlfriend a haircut, manicure or tattoo, which Kemp says is OK. But perhaps not on a dead end dirt road. Be sure to wear your masks.
The service I miss most may be the library. I finished Charles Portis’ “Amigos” just a few days into the shutdown and ever since have had to read what I had at home. I read about 250 pages from a Somerset Maugham collection, Stuart Woods’ “Sante Fe Rules” and “From Prison to Praise,’’ a short religious bio by a former Army chaplain.
Now I’m reading Paul Theroux’s collection of travel essays, “Fresh Air Fiend,” which I bought at a moving sale. At this point, I’d settle for a work of fiction about a morally challenged birdwatcher, something like “Lady Chatterly’s Plover.”
It’s a minus that bookstores weren’t deemed essential services.
I wish there was a way you could go online, request a book and pick it up at the library door from a librarian wearing gloves and a mask.
It’s a plus that we could see some of our favorite celebrities from their homes through the miracle of streaming. It’s a minus that we saw many of them without their makeup and contacts in their funny-looking glasses. Some I barely recognized.
Because sit down restaurants were closed, I lost weight eating at home, and that’s a plus. It’s a minus that when we decided to eat out, we had to wait in line in our cars for takeout food.
It was a minus that I was faced with the choice of allowing an elderly woman to nose her Camry into the middle of the drive through line at Burger King. It was a plus that I looked in my rear view mirror and realized that by being nice to her I would be rude to the eight drivers stacked up behind me. “Go around, Granny,’’ my 70-year-old self thought, “and get in line like everyone else.”
Because of the coronavirus, the U.S. House and Senate couldn’t meet regularly to enact laws. That may not fit in this column, because that’s what you call a win-win.
If it’s true that the virus can’t survive in hot, moist weather, it’s a plus were headed into summer. It’s a minus that it’s going to get unbearably hot, but, given the circumstances, I can live with that. Literally.