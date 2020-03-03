Education is critical in the fight against breast cancer.
Groups and events raise awareness throughout the year about the importance of early detection and regular screenings. And treatment technology continues to improve, shortening the cost and length of time needed for radiation.
Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, based in Savannah, raises money that will stay local to help underserved women have access to care. An upcoming event will provide Golden Isles residents an opportunity to support Komen’s work.
The annual Coastal GA “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer Golf and Social events are planned for March 30-31 at Sea Palms Resort.
Last year, the tournament raised nearly $22,000 for Komen Coastal Georgia, which awards grants annually in April. The organization awarded nearly $260,000 in grants in 2019. Grantees included the Coastal Health District and Southeast Georgia Health System.
“Our vision is a world without breast cancer,” said Julie Schwartz, community engagement manager for Komen Coastal Georgia, at a meeting with the local golf tournament committee last week. “Our mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”
The 4-person golf scramble on March 31 will be open for men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams. The cost to golf is $125 per golfer, and that price includes a ticket to the social.
The social, planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on March 30, is open to all. The event will include light bites, music and a cash bar. There will also be raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
“We’ve had a lot of companies on the island, everything from stores to small groups, donate stuff for our raffles and our silent auctions,” said Bobbi Risch, co-chair of the tournament. “We just get various items throughout the community, and we don’t pay for any of that. The community is very generous.”
Twenty-five percent of money raised for Komen goes to national research, and 75 percent stays in the community to provide grants for institutions that give free breast health services to the underserved.
Southeast Georgia Health System has been a grantee for many years. The hospital recently purchased new equipment for its mobile mammography unit, which will be able to serve local women around the community.
The unit is equipped with 3D technology, which is among the latest in treatment equipment.
“The technology across the board continues to improve,” said DelRia Baisden, vice president for Southeast Georgia Health System, during the meeting. “They have higher radiation rates but more targeting, so that your treatment regimes are shorter.”
Other new technology offered at the local hospital includes the CyberKnife, which has significantly reduced the treatment time women must undergo.
“For ladies with early stage breast cancer, we now treat a lot of them in one week with the CyberKnife,” said Dr. Timothy Jamieson, CyberKnife medical director for the health system.
Treatment used to last six or more weeks for radiation, he said.
The health system first purchased a CyberKnife in 2011. The most recent upgrade was made in late 2017.
“It’s much more accurate,” Jamieson said. “It can treat oddly shaped tumor shapes that aren’t spherical … It expands the types of treatments that we can do and the efficiency.”
He encouraged patients to be proactive and ask about the one-week radiation.
Raising awareness about upgrades in treatment and grants that reduce costs will help bring more women in for screenings, said Scott Wilson, director of imaging for the health system.
“The more that we can get out in the community and share our education, then hopefully the less fear there is and the more understanding,” he said.
Questions about registration, sponsorships or donations for the tournament can be directed to co-chair Carol Sabo, by calling 912-634-6867 or emailing carol_sabo@ hotmail.com.