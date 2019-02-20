Patricia Candy’s mind went to a dark place after she received her breast cancer diagnosis.
Candy, who was diagnosed a year and a half ago, was afraid she’d been given a death sentence.
“When you’re told something like that, you don’t feel good about it,” she said. “I even went to a place where I was planning my own funeral.”
Today, Candy is a breast cancer survivor. She shared her story Friday at a meeting with representatives from Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia and a group of committee members who organize the annual Coastal Georgia “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer golf tournament.
The tournament raises money every year for Komen Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit that provides grants to organizations that offer free services for people who cannot afford breast healthcare, in hopes of saving lives by helping women detect breast cancer early.
The golf tournament will take place this year on March 26 at the Brunswick Country Club. The event also includes a social and silent auction.
Komen Coastal Georgia annually gives a grant to the Southeast Georgia Health System to support the hospital’s Mammograms in Motion mobile health unit.
“We are so proud to have been selected by Komen Coastal Georgia to be a part of the grant slate for several years,” said DelRia Baisden, vice president of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Mammograms in Motion program provides services to uninsured and under-insured women in the community who have little to no access to breast health services.
“We provide free breast health services, through our grant, to patients living in those areas so they don’t have concerns about, ‘Do I pay my rent or do I get a screening mammogram? And what happens if they find something in my screening mammogram?’” Baisden said. “So the work that you are doing goes directly to saving lives.”
The golf tournament events will kick off on March 25 with a social at the Brunswick Country Cub from 5 to 7 p.m. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. the next day and is open to four-person teams.
The fundraising goal this year is $22,000.
“Every year, we’ve set a goal, and every year we’ve gotten that or exceeded our goal for what we would raise,” said Carol Sabo, co-chair of the planning committee.
The money raised by the tournament will stay local, Sabo said, through Komen Coastal Georgia grants.
Breast cancer touches many, and nearly everyone, including members of the tournament’s planning committee, has either had breast cancer or knows a family member or friend who has, Sabo said.
“All of us either know somebody, either family or close friends, who have been impacted or had breast cancer,” Sabo said. “What Susan G. Komen has done over the years, it’s actually reduced the number of deaths significantly from breast cancer.”
Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization, gives out grants, funds national research and offers educational outreach services. Komen Coastal Georgia gave out $220,000 total in grants to five organizations this past year.
There’s still a great deal of work to do, though, as more than 41,000 women will die from breast cancer in the country this year, said Julie Schwartz, community engagement manager for Komen Coastal Georgia.
“We know early detection is the key,” Schwartz said. “Some people don’t have access to the early detection methods — mammography and the screening and diagnostics and things.”
Programs like Mammograms in Motion make those services more accessible and affordable for people.
And tournaments like the upcoming “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer event raise money for Komen Coastal Georgia to provide the grants that will ultimately save lives.
Candy, who did not have insurance to cover the treatments she needed to eradicate her breast cancer, relied on programs funded by Komen Coastal Georgia grants.
“I am so grateful for all of y’all, because now I’m at a place where I’m free,” she said. “I feel so good.”
Those interested in participating in the golf tournament or social can contact Sabo by calling 912-634-6867 or by emailing carol_sabo@hotmail.com.