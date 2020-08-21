Glenn Cox can fondly recall many days out on the golf course with his father, Coach Gerald Cox.
Gerald Cox, a well-known figure in local sports and longtime coach at College of Coastal Georgia, died this summer after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
And this week, his family honored his memory by supporting the first “Fore the Memories” Golf Classic, hosted by Thrive at Frederica and the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation, a nonprofit founded this year that aims to support research and community services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
“We used to play golf tournaments with my dad all the time,” Cox said. “We used to do this all the time, and this is a fitting way to come out.”
Money raised by the tournament will go toward supporting the foundation’s mission.
Locally, the foundation supports Memory Matters Glynn, which provides support services including education, social activities for people with memory impairment, individual consultations, memory screening and more.
“We’re grateful to have Thrive’s support and for them to be such a good partner in what we’re doing,” said Andrea Mickelson, the foundation’s executive director.
The golf tournament took place Monday at Sea Palms Golf & Conference Center with 73 players participated.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, was among the players supporting the event.
Several teams included players who have family at Thrive, a local memory care provider.
“It’s a great cause,” Cox said. “It really hit home for our family because it gave us an opportunity to try and help somebody not ever have to deal with this. It is truly one of the most brutal diseases and ways to go I’ve ever seen.”
A second fundraiser is planned for later this year. The annual Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, hosted by the foundation, will be held Oct. 3 at Neptune Park in the St. Simons Pier Village. Attendees will honor and remember their loved ones in the park before participating in either a 1-mile or 2-mile walk through St. Simons Island.
The walk will support Memory Matters Glynn and the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta.