A golf cart driver negotiates the sweeping curve between Christ Church and Fort Frederica in September 2021.

 The Brunswick News/File

Golf carts will be among the main topics planned for discussion at a town hall meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island.

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses the entire island, said he has heard a lot of complaints about the carts since an influx of them started driving on the same roads.

