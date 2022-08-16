Golf carts will be among the main topics planned for discussion at a town hall meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses the entire island, said he has heard a lot of complaints about the carts since an influx of them started driving on the same roads.
The main complaints are from motorists who don’t understand why some golf cart drivers fail to pull over to let cars and trucks pass and impede traffic.
Other complaints include underage children driving carts, which is illegal, driving on bike paths used by cyclists and pedestrians and failing to follow the same rules of the road other motorists are required to obey.
“I decided so much has happened on St. Simons Island,” he said. “We have to be honest. We have to have a discussion.”
Fendig said he wants to make it clear the intent of the discussion is not to ban golf carts on St. Simons.
“I believe golf carts are part of island culture,” he said.
A planned roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads is another topic on the agenda for discussion.
Commissioners in June approved $6 million from the county’s undesignated capital projects fund balance to pay for the work. Commissioners were given the option of dual turn lanes at the intersection, but studies showed traffic moving consistently faster through the intersection with a roundabout.
Fendig said he will also be seeking input about the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in November
The purpose of the meeting is to gather input from island residents about projects they would support on the referendum for the 1% tax, which is projected to generate between $130 million and $170 million over the six years it’s collected if voters approve it.
The town hall meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.