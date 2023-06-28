The July Fourth holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in the Golden Isles.
Among the businesses expecting to be very busy are those that rent golf carts. Adding to golf cart traffic will be the short-term rental homes that include a cart as part of the package.
Drivers of the rental golf carts are the ones who generate the most complaints, county officials said. Most of the complaints are about slow-moving carts that don’t pull over to let faster-moving vehicles by.
Katie Bassen, Glynn County’s public information officer, said a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island shows which roads are legal to drive low-speed and personal transportation vehicles. The map is on the county website and copies have been made available to businesses and Realtors, she said.
“The information was shared with businesses,” she said.
Roads color-coded yellow on the map have a 35 mph speed limit, including a portion of Demere Road coming onto the island to Frederica Road, Kings Way Road and a portion of Frederica Road starting just south of Demere Road and extending to the north end of the island.
The stretch of Demere Road between Frederica Road and Ocean Boulevard, East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard are color-coded green, meaning both low-speed and personal-transportation vehicles can be legally operated.
A low-speed vehicle, or LSV, is one with a top speed between 20 and 25 mph on a paved level surface. Operators must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license and the carts cannot be operated on sidewalks or bike paths at any time.
A personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, is a vehicle with a maximum ground level speed of less than 20 mph, weighing less than 1,375 pounds empty and capable of transporting no more than eight people. PTVs are required to be registered once every five years or when ownership is transferred. The registration fee is $15.
PTVs require each occupant to wear a seat belt and children under 8 years old must be restrained in a properly installed child passenger restraint system. Children may be restrained by a seat belt if they weigh at least 40 pounds or are taller than four feet, nine inches.
In addition to complaints about slow-moving carts blocking traffic, complaints are received about underage drivers, as well as failure to use seat belts and other safety equipment.