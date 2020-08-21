The Glynn County Commission’s new ordinance regulating golf carts on public roadways does not say a thing about driving them on the F.J. Torras Causeway.
But for anyone who is unsure, it is unlawful to do so.
St. Simons Islander Brant Davis assumed as much until early Thursday morning when he encountered a motorized cart heading east on the causeway. The woman driving the slow-moving cart toward the island appeared indifferent to the causeway’s 50-mph speed limit.
Davis encountered the unusual driving display just short of the Back River Bridge, a long way from St. Simons Island.
An older woman and a child sat in back of the moving cart, he said.
Knowing no local would believe it otherwise, Davis clicked a photo from his cellphone through the windshield of his regulation vehicle. The results drew ample expressions of dismay and disbelief when Davis posted it on Facebook.
“Incredible,” Davis told The News hours later. “I thought I had seen it all. That cart couldn’t have been able to go more than 20 mph.”
A Glynn County police officer on patrol did not need to review the county ordinance before taking action when he came upon the driver at 8:44 a.m.
It turns out the woman took a wrong turn, ending up on the causeway by accident, said Glynn County Police Lt. Eric Naugle. She was apparently trying to putter back to the island.
The patrol officer gave her a safe escort to a roadway more accommodating of carts, said Naugle, who oversees the department’s traffic enforcement division.
Afterward, the officer gave her a written warning.
“She took a wrong turn and wound up on the causeway,” Naugle said. “The officer escorted her back onto the island.”
County commissioners adopted a new ordinance July 13 that covers the do’s and don’ts of golf cart usage. It divides the carts into two categories: motorized carts that are not capable of going faster than 25 mph (Low Speed Vehicles) on a level paved road, and those that are not capable of exceeding 20 mph (Personal Transportation Vehicle).
To review, you cannot drive the faster carts (LSV’s) on roads with a speed limit exceeding 35 mph; you cannot drive the slower ones on roads with a speed limit exceeding 25 mph. The person behind the wheel better be old enough to drive — and be licensed to do so. Everyone onboard has to buckle up while traversing public streets. Children less than 40 pounds or shorter than 4 foot, 9 inches must be in a child restraint seat.
Headlights, taillights, rearview mirrors, brake lights, turn signals: necessary equipment if on the road.
Of course, all rules of the road that apply to cart drivers are the same as for those driving regular vehicles.
And it should go without saying, no driving motorized carts on the causeway.
“Incredible,” Davis repeated. “That was a major golf cart fail, for sure.”