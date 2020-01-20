A golf cart ordinance passed on July 18 of last year has yet to take effect, and local officials say that’s largely because of issues with state golf cart legislation.
Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy, who pushed for the ordinance’s passage in 2019, said certain types of carts can fall into loopholes in state law, and the county would prefer to wait for those to be closed before enforcing the new local ordinance.
“The ordinance that we passed complies with state law. It’s as simple as that,” Murphy said Friday. “As we moved further down the line, it became apparent that there are those that don’t fall within the lines of what the state applies to.”
Golf carts are separated into two categories by Georgia’s state law: A personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, has a top speed of 19 mph or less and can transport no more than eight people, while a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, has a top speed between 20 and 25 mph.
LSVs are regulated by the state, but counties determine the rules governing PTVs. Details on the ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/golfcartlawdetails.
One of the main issues arises when a PTV is modified to perform as an LSV.
“We’ve got two empty places in the state law. One is gas-powered (LSVs) and the other is PTVs that, if tested, would prove to have the same performance capabilities as the LSV,” Murphy said.
According to Murphy, the Glynn County Tax Commissioner can’t license a modified PTV as an LSV, and as it stands the county wouldn’t be able to register them as PTVs under the new ordinance.
Whether a golf cart is legally a PTV or an LSV depends on what they’re “born as,” Murphy said.
When an LSV rolls off the assembly line, it is assigned a VIN similar to a car. PTVs are not, he explained.
“You have to have the particular type of VIN number LSVs are given. PTVs don’t have them, can’t get the license plate,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he’s been speaking with state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, about making changes at the state level to address the county’s concerns, but that Hogan has received pushback.
“Because of last year’s experience with the folks up there in the Atlanta area not wanting to change anything with the golf cart law, I’m not sure that’s going to happen,” Murphy said.
Hogan was more optimistic, however.
“What certain people in the community have been doing is converting PTVs to LSVs,” Hogan said. “The golf carts come out of the factory without a VIN Number on them, and they convert them to go 24 to 25 miles per hour, but they can’t get tags because they don’t have VIN numbers.”
Under a piece of legislation he’s working on, PTV owners could take their modified carts to certified inspectors to make sure they meet Georgia Department of Transportation road specifications. If it does, the cart would be issued a VIN and eligible for an LSV tag.
Currently, he said he’s waiting on feedback from the Glynn County attorney’s office before he drops the bill. Given his experience, he thinks the bill will get a fair hearing.
Until then, Murphy said the county’s golf cart ordinance is likely on hold.