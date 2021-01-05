Golden Ray's separated stern section secured to barge

The Golden Ray is looking more and more like a big chunk of scrap metal sticking out of the St. Simons Sound and less like a shipwreck, especially after the vessel’s separated stern section was placed on a barge Monday for transport temporarily to a port facility on East River.
The massive VB 10,000 crane vessel completed sawing off the shipwreck’s stern section late Saturday night, eight days after the cutting began Christmas morning. The initial cut to free the shipwreck’s bow section took up most of November and faced numerous setbacks.
“Overall, this removal exemplifies the extraordinary work that all of our people are doing to protect each other, the community and the environment,” U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command, said.
After preparations throughout the day Sunday for the lifting phase, the VB 10,000 hoisted the stern from the water early Monday. The section weighed 6,250 metric tons. It is 101 feet long by 135 meters across by 113 feet high.
The crane vessel then moved the lifted section a couple of hundred feet from the remaining ship.
The barge 455-8 entered the environmental protection barrier in the afternoon and slid beneath the VB 10,000’s twin hulls. The section was placed into a specially designed cradle on the barge deck.
The barge and its cargo remained in the sound overnight Monday as salvors busied themselves welding added support to the section and adjusting the barge’s ballast, Himes said.
The barge 455-8 will head Tuesday morning to a dock at Mayor’s Point Terminal. There the stern section will undergo “sea fastening” for the trip to Gibson, La., to a recycling facility.
Meanwhile, the Golden Ray’s presence on the St. Simons Sound continues to diminish.
A 656-foot-long car carrier when it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles, the shipwreck’s half-submerged remains now run roughly 453 feet end to end.
The bow section was removed during a grueling session that stretched for three weeks, from Nov. 6 to Nov. 28, a process hampered by broken chain links, a tropical storm threat and other setbacks.
Salvors made several adjustments and changes to improve the efficiency of this second cut and expedite the process. Workers drilled holes along the exterior cutting line for the stern section to help guide the chain’s path. The chain links were replaced with links forged of a stronger steel, going from grade 3 to grade 4 steel, Himes said.
Salvors also adjusted the angle of the pulleys that guide the chain’s cycles through the ship. The VB 10,000’s system of winches, pulleys and lifting blocks pull the chain up through the ship through force of applied tension.
“We are pleased with the cutting and lifting operations. We’re cautiously optimistic that the modifications we made to the cutting apparatus proved themselves on this cut, and that those modifications will help us continue to successfully separate subsequent sections of the wreck.”
The shipwreck is surrounded by an expansive environmental protection barrier which features mesh netting below and oil containment boom lining on the surface. A flotilla of boats with trained cleanup crews prowl the waters outside the environmental protection barriers, outfitted with containment boom, oil absorbent boom and oil skimmers. .
Additional trained cleanup crews patrol the shoreline to collect shipwreck debris, mostly plastic vehicle parts.
Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper sent The News photos Monday of a heavily oiled bag she pulled from the water. Inman retrieved two such bags while conducting pollution patrols of the sound aboard the environmental advocacy group’s 19-foot-long Carolina Skiff.
Inman, who is the environmental advocacy group’s coastkeeper, also detected light oil sheens on the water surface.
She said Monday’s oil presence in the sound was not as significant as their findings last week during active cutting.
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802.