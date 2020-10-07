Golden Ray's removal delayed again

Expected to begin this month, the dismantling and removal of the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound has been delayed once more, Unified Command announced late Wednesday afternoon.
The endeavor is delayed for at least several weeks, due to engineering problems with a single stabilizing anchor for the massive crane vessel that will perform the demolition project’s heavy cutting and lifting, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command.
The crucial cutting and lifting phase to remove the 656-foot-long ship cannot begin until this anchoring issue is worked out, Himes said. The Golden Ray has sat half submerged on its port side since Sept. 8, 2019, when it overturned between Jekyll and St. Simons islands while heading out to sea with cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
“We’ve got engineering challenges with the anchoring system,” Himes said. “We’re saying several weeks, but we’re still estimating on when it can be solved.”
The salvage operation was originally set to get under way in August. However, Unified Command announced in late July that the project would be halted until October. That decision was made in order to let the brunt of hurricane season pass, but also to regroup from a COVID-19 outbreak among the workers in early July.