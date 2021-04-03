Keen observers may have detected signs of cutting this week from the VB 10,000, the towering crane vessel that is poised over the rearmost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
And while the crane vessel’s winches have been pulling on the massive chain that acts as the saw, cutting operations on the shipwreck’s engine section have not officially resumed, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Instead, salvors have been carefully running the chain through its cutting cycles this week simply to get back to the exact same spot where they left off on Feb. 26, he said.
The cut was halfway complete on that date when the cutting chain broke, marking the fifth work interruption in the ongoing struggle to separate the dense steel of the engine section, known as Section 7. Salvors also have completely replaced that chain with a newer chain forged of stronger steel.
But Section 7 cutting operations will not resume in ernest until the new chain is exactly in place at the last point of progress, Himes said.
“They are still aligning the chain,” Himes said. “It is not back where it left off yet. So they’ve been working it into place. And the chain is being cycled back and forth to get it into the groove.”
The “groove” is actually a massive gash, running from the bottom halfway up. The bottom is actually the port side — the side on which the shipwreck has sat half submerged in the sound since overturning Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The shipwreck is actually a huge chunk of steel, looking less and less nautical with three massive sections lopped away since November.
The resumption in cutting will commence as soon as the chain has been wedged into the exact path on which the previous chain was pursuing to achieve separation, Himes said. That could occur over the weekend. But taking the time to renew the cut on the right track will make for a more expedient process in the long run, so salvors are not rushing preparations, he said.
“They’re being really thorough to get the chain back into the groove,” he said. “There is the precision of our planning and the brutality of salvaging. It’s very simple, very stark conditions. At the end of the day, a steel chain is moving through a steel ship.”
This plan employs force of tension to cut through the shipwreck and its 12 interior decks. Pulleys attached to winches on the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 move the chain back and forth, tearing its way up through the shipwreck. The method has reduced the 656-foot-long ship to about 366 feet remaining in the sound.
The bow section was cut away during a three-week operation in November. Work to separate the stern section began Dec. 25 and concluded Jan. 2. Section 2, the foremost section after the bow, was cut away during an eight-day operation completed March 15.
The VB 10,000 hoists each separated section from the water and places it onto a barge for removal from the sound. The sections have weighed from 3,100 metric tons to 6,350 metric tons.
Two sections have been transported via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. Section 2 sits atop the barge Julie B in Brunswick’s East River, awaiting the best fair weather scenario possible to embark for Louisiana.
Each link in the cutting chain is 18 inches long, 3 inches around and weighs 80 pounds. Salvors placed seven chains along the shipwreck in advance of cutting, feeding each chain underneath the sunken port side and draping it over the exposed starboard side.
The original chains were forged of grade 3 steel. The first chain break occurred 24 hours into the first cut back in November. Salvors began working in sections of stronger grade 4 steel chain afterward. By the time cutting began on Section 2, the cutting chain had been completely switched out to grade 4 steel.
Salvors are going one step farther when cutting resumes on Section 7. The chain has been completely changed out with grade 5 chain, “the highest standard for offshore mooring standards,” according to Unified Command.
The new chain has been fit in place on the shipwreck’s hull side, which faces Jekyll Island, Himes said. Salvors are still trying to work the chain into place on the deck side, which faces St. Simons Island, he said.
When section 7 is cut away, half a shipwreck will remain in the St. Simons Sound.
“When it’s steel on steel, there’s not much to do other than execute the plan,” Himes said.