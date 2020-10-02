Those eager for work to begin on removing the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound should be glad they’re not waiting it out inside “the Epworth bubble.”
Epworth By The Sea on St. Simons Island is the exclusive home to roughly 100 men and women from now until the 656-foot-long capsized ship is gone. Each member of this elite group is considered indispensable to the task at hand, which will involve cutting the vessel into eight pieces and hauling each away on a barge.
Until the task is done, the Epworth 100 will have no contact with anyone outside the 83-acre facility, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command. The objective is to guard against an outbreak of COVID-19 that would slow the work, such as happened when the virus broke out among workers in early July.
“We entered that Epworth bubble just last week,” Himes said. “The whole point is to put those people in a place where they have zero contact with anyone outside that bubble. That includes any of the rest of those involved in the (salvage) response. It’s an effort to mitigate as much as possible any kind of impact COVID could have on our work schedule, and also to provide for their safety.”
After a two-month pause, Unified Command is on schedule to begin in earnest the removal of the Golden Ray. Unified Command decided to halt progress of the demolition for August and September to allow peak hurricane season to pass and to regroup after the earlier COVID-19 outbreak. Ultimately, 10 workers were infected and another 50 were quarantined, causing delays in everything from the general supply chains to the fabrication of specific parts for this unprecedented salvage operation, Himes said.
The vehicle-carrier has sat half-submerged in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll Islands since Sept. 8, 2019, when it overturned while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. In the interim, workers have removed most of an estimated 380,000 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray’s tanks and built a 1,000-foot-perimeter mesh-net environmental protection barrier around it.
Over the past two weeks, the tugboat Kurt Crosby has busied itself setting and testing anchors in preparation for the much-anticipated arrival of the VB 10,000. This gargantuan 255-foot-tall dual-hulled crane barge is tasked with cutting and lifting the pieces of the Golden Ray.
The barge vessel remained Wednesday in the Port of Fernandina, where it has been berthed since arriving from the Gulf Coast in early July.
The five anchors placed in and around the environmental protection barrier by the tug Kurt Crosby will help stabilize the VB 10,000 when it begins cutting into the ship’s hull with powerful winches and 400-foot-long anchor chains. Each piece will then be loaded onto an awaiting barge and hauled away.
Each anchor has to be “pull-tested” to ensure it will withstand the strain of the cutting and lifting.
“So if you’re out on the (St. Simons) pier and you see the Kurt Crosby out there and see those anchors deployed, that signals that we’re getting closer to the VB 10,000 coming up from Fernandina,” he said. “The cutting date still remains fluent. But when that tug has completed its job, the VB 10,000 is not going to be too far behind that.”
The men and women hunkered down for the long haul at Epworth is another good sign. The crew will have the place to themselves through the end of the year, at least.
Epworth is a faith-based spiritual retreat that draws thousands of visitors each year, from church groups to conferences.
Workers inside the “bubble” are even being ferried to the work site from Epworth’s two docks on the Frederica River. The pilots who are doing the ferrying also are stuck at Epworth, Himes said.
Roads into Epworth are blocked, and security guards are patrolling 24 hours to keep everyone out — and everyone in. Even pollution control crews and others on the perimeter of the mission are prevented from having contact with the sequestered workers.
Their ranks include welders, salvage masters, electricians, mechanics, deck hands, naval engineers and all 50 of the folks who crew the VB 10,000, Himes said.
“It’s absolutely vital that this was set up prior to the cutting and the lifting work,” Himes said. “We can’t afford to have a work stoppage once it gets under way.”