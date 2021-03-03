The VB 10,000 crane vessel remained anchored Tuesday at just a stone’s throw from the rearmost end of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
The VB 10,000 pulled away from the shipwreck’s engine section Saturday morning, prompted by a break in the cutting chain the day before. The break was the fifth unplanned work stoppage on the engine section cutting operation since it started more than a month ago.
The VB 10,000 has switched plans and is preparing to move forward with cutting the shipwreck’s foremost section.
There is a deadline involved with this cut that coincides with the arrival of the barge Julie B, in route from a Louisiana recycling facility on the Gulf Coast. The Julie B could arrive in local waters as early as next week, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Salvors will return to complete the engine section cut once the foremost section is finished.
The Golden Ray has sat half-submerged in the sound since Sept. 8, 2019 when it overturned while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Once the VB 10,000 completes adjustments to its rigging system for cutting on the foremost section, the lumbering crane vessel will slowly advance to the shipwreck’s foremost end. Once 656 feet long, the shipwrecked Golden Ray is now about 450 feet long, with the bow and stern sections removed.
There’s no set time when cutting will recommence.
“We’re still trying to focus on getting the rigs ready, so we don’t have an estimate on starting,” Himes said. “We’re optimistic these preps will be complete this week and the cutting operations will be next.”
However, the Julie B has a schedule to keep. The Julie B’s deck was specially modified to receive the bow section and this section behind it. In the jargon of the salvage operation, the bow section was Section 1 and this next foremost section is Section 2. The engine room is Section 7.
The Julie B has cradles built onto its deck that are specially designed to receive both Sections 1 and 2. It is the largest barge operating in U.S. waters.
Once the Julie B sails out of here with Section 2, its work here is done. Barge 455-7 will haul away Section 7. It is docked at the salvor’s facility on the East River in Brunswick, its crew patiently waiting.
The VB 10,000 must make alterations because the crane vessel is coming at the shipwreck from the other end. Thus, the alignments are turned around, Himes said.
The pulleys being used on the rearmost section are being changed out with the pulleys that are used in the foremost section. The pulleys are known as A1 and B1, respectively. Preparations involve unthreading the sturdy wires through the A1 pulleys and retreading them through the B1 pulleys.
Pulleys not in use are stored in the massive overhead rigging of the crane vessel, he said.
“Depending on what side of the wreck you are on corresponds to the pulleys you will use,” Himes said of the big teardrop shaped objects. “These pulleys are the size of many, many people.”
Pulleys and wires also have to connect the VB 10,000’s overhead gantry crane to the wires holding the lifting lugs that are attached in pairs to the exposed starboard hull side of each section. These lines lift the sections once they are separated and load them onto the cranes.
The swift currents of the sound play into the operation, Himes said. The VB 10,000 can move forward in these waters only during slack tides.
Divers are preparing to assist in setting the cutting chain back into the cutting line along Section 7. The chain broke Thursday afternoon, roughly in its center, Himes said. Notches have been cut into sections of the hull to help keep the chain on track. The notches have since been enlarged.
Holes were drilled along the cutting line. Additionally, salvors cut strips of steel from the hull plating to further establish the cutting track.
Engineers are working with divers to place the repaired chain back into the notches and along the perforated holes and gaps to make the cutting progress run more smoothly on Section 7 when it resumes, Himes said.
Section 2 has already had the same precut treatment of notches, holes and steel plate removal, Himes said. Hydrographic surveys are being conducted below water around Section 7 to try and determine the nature of the difficulties presented, Himes said.
“We’ve got to get the chain back into place,” Himes said. “It appears the chain broke in the middle. Our engineers are going to develop a system to place that chain back in place and our divers will assist in implementing that system. Our divers also will assist with that (hydrographic) survey.”
Divers must limit their time in the water to slack tide. Salvors recently witnessed an 8-foot rise in the water level on an incoming high tide.
“Some of the solutions are pretty simple but difficult to implement because of the conditions,” Himes said. “A big part of that is the millions and billions of gallons of water that rush through that sound everyday.”
Oil leaks from the shipwreck appear to be contained to oil sheens and globules of oil. A flotilla of cleanup crews is on hand combatting pollution in the waters immediately surrounding the shipwreck, employing surface oil skimmers, and oil absorbent and oil retention boom. V-shaped craft known as current busters are placed in line with the ingoing and outgoing currents to gather and remove oil blobs and oil sheens.
“We’ve seen sheens, but we’ve not seen ribbons and streams of oil like we did with Section 8,” Himes said. “We’ve not seen an uptick that would cause us to change our tactics.”