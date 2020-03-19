Golden Ray parties set to argue motions

A document filed recently by Donjon-SMIT in federal court in Brunswick as a revised proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law asserts the environment was threatened and work on removal of the Golden Ray was delayed for months because the Coast Guard allowed the ship’s owner and its insurer to seek a better financial deal.
Donjon-SMIT was under contract since Sept 20, 2017, as the sole provider of salvage and firefighting services on the Golden Ray, an auto carrier owned by Hyundai Glovis that capsized in St. Simons Sound.
Under the contract, Donjon-SMIT had to acquire and maintain all the equipment and personnel necessary to respond within hours to carry out salvage and firefighting services should the ship have an incident as it did Sept. 8 when it turned on its side on the edge of the shipping channel between St. Simons and Jekyll Island, according to the 142-page court document.
Donjon-SMIT filed the document in U.S. District Court as part of its federal suit against the Coast Guard and its officers. The suit asserts that because the Coast Guard improperly allowed Hyundai Glovis and its insurer to terminate the contract, Donjon-SMIT suffered the loss of millions of dollars in revenue and that its reputation has been damaged.
The company wants an injunction to halt work being done by another company.
Tuesday, Donjon-SMIT filed a brief asserting that the Coast Guard failed to produce the full administrative record of its actions in overseeing the removal of the Golden Ray from the shipping channel. In its motion to compel the Coast Guard to provide the full record, Donjon-SMIT repeatedly questioned the actions of Cmdr. Norman C. Witt, the Coast Guard’s federal on-site coordinator.
For example, Witt did not inform Donjon-SMIT that the Navy’s office of ocean engineering and salvage and the Coast Guard’s Salvage Engineering Response team had advised that work could and should begin immediately to remove weight from the ship’s bow and stern.
At the time, Donjon-SMIT was the primary resource provider for the cleanup and could have begun work shortly after Nov. 5, 2019, the motion says.
Although Witt’s primary responsibility was to protect the environment, he instead “allowed an environmental threat to fester, and causing a now 3 ½ month delay in the Golden Ray’s removal.”
He did so even though the Navy office of ocean engineering and salvage stated “the risk of an environmental incident is increasing with each passing day.”
That threat exists because the tides scoured away the seafloor under the ship and left portions of it unsupported and cantilevered.
The motion asserts that the Coast Guard only provided documents that would support Witt’s decision that “special circumstances” existed under which Hyundai Glovis and its ensurer, North of England Protecting and Indemnity Association, or the P&I Club, could replace Donjon-SMIT with T&T Salvage, a Texas company that Donjon-SMIT says has never cleaned up such a large wreck. Donjon-SMIT has contracts with the owners of about 7,000 ships, it said.
As the sole provider under the non-tank vessel response plan, Donjon-SMIT responded to the wreck quickly and took actions that resulted in the successful removal of the crew. It also cut a hole in the hull so that four crewmen trapped inside the ship could be rescued the day after the wreck. In subsequent days, the company removed 300,000 gallons of bunker fuel from 24 tanks that, had it leaked, could have damaged the environment.
It also began detailed planning for removing the ship so it would no longer be a threat to navigation and the environment.
Until the threat was removed, Donjon-SMIT should have continued as the primary provider for salvage and cleanup resources, but Witt found otherwise in its recent court filings.
Witt could deviate from the plan only if he found “exceptional circumstances” existed to warrant the designation of another company to clean up the wreck.
Donjon-SMIT asserted it was willing and fully capable of carrying out the terms of the contract and that only thing that was different in this case was financial.
The owner and the P&I Club wanted to submit the work to competitive bidding which could result in a lower cost, and to secure an agreement for a lump sum payment, Donjon-SMIT said in its proposed facts. Such salvage contracts are typically cost plus, meaning the ship’s owner would pay all costs plus a percentage of the cost to the service provider.
In a lump sum payment, the providers could not collect anything beyond a set amount even if there were unforeseen circumstances and expenses.
The process of taking bids and negotiating with a new service provider resulted in months-long delays in the cleanup of the wreck, which could have begun in November, Donjon-SMIT says.
T&T also said it could provide the owner’s and P&I Club’s preferred removal method of cutting the ship into huge sections and hauling it away on a barge.
In earlier hearings before U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, Donjon said it could carry out a large scale demolition. The company has said, however, that a small scale demolition was preferred because it posed less risk to shipping and the environment.
T&T has begun carrying out part of its plan by driving pilings around the ship to built a large mesh containment area while Donjon-SMIT’s suit is being heard in Woods’ court.
Among the proposed facts that it wants the court to adopt, Donjon-SMIT asserts that T&T’s plan poses a much greater risk to the environment, including the collapse of the vehicle as cutting weakens the structure and that many of the 4,200 vehicles would end up in St. Simons Sound. Those vehicles contain batteries, refrigerant, gasoline, antifreeze, engine oil, fluids for brakes, transmission and power steering mechanisms, mercury switches and lead battery connectors, the company said.
Donjon-SMIT compared the wreck removal plans for the court.
T&T wants to establish a 31-acre containment perimeter that could interfere with the navigation channel. Donjon-SMIT’s small 4.6-acre perimeter avoids the channel.
T&T wants to cut the vessel into eight large, 4,000-ton sections increasing the risk of the hull collapsing and discharge of vehicles into the waters. Those sections would be too large to completely fit onto a barge, which would pose additional risk to the environment.
Donjon-SMIT would cut the ship into small 600-ton sections minimizing the risk of hull collapse and loss of the vehicles. The sections would also fit securely on barges for transport.
T&T’s method has been used on two other wrecks and it led to additional pollution while Donjon-SMIT’s method was successfully used on one wreck, according to Donjon-SMIT.
Donjon-SMIT also asserts its method is less expensive.
Donjon-SMIT further asserts that “the Coast Guard has yielded to the desires of the owner and the P&I Club at the expense of the public.”
Donjon-SMIT wants the court to compel the Coast Guard to provide the full record and for the court to consider those additional records.
It’s also filed an amended complaint.
There’s presently not a lot of light at the end of the tunnel regarding a resolution to the case, because the Coast Guard has yet to answer the amended complaint and Wood hasn’t ruled on the motion to compel. There is, however, a teleconference scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. in which the parties are to work through their remaining motions.
Coast Guard response
Regarding the motion to compel, the Coast Guard argued in its memorandum in opposition that Donjon-SMIT “has not attempted to resolve its questions about the contents of the administrative record with the Coast Guard, and has ignored” Coast Guard attorneys’ requests to identify specific documents Donjon-SMIT believes should be in the record.
The Coast Guard maintains that while judicial review of agency decisions under the Administrative Procedure Act is based on the whole record, it cites three different federal court rulings that hold internal agency deliberations are not a part of that record.