Upon leaving the car carrier Golden Ray to its own power, tugboat Capt. Clifton Gorden could not help but notice how smoothly the 656-foot vessel departed the Port of Brunswick.
At the helm of the tugboat Dorothy Moran, Gorden tagged slowly behind for good measure as the ship made its way out into the Brunswick River with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles in the predawn hours of Sept. 8.
“Everything looked normal,” Gorden testified Monday. “No swaying back and forth when (the harbor pilot) moved his rudder. And usually I can see a little bit of that. It was just a smooth transit out of the narrow channel into the river.”
Gorden was idling near the Sidney Lanier Bridge shortly afterward when he learned the Golden Ray had just tipped over in the St. Simons Sound. Thirty minutes later, the Dorothy Ann was in the thick of a massive rescue effort to save the 24 souls on board, Gorden told investigators during the sixth day of public hearings on the capsizing of the Golden Ray.
Two other witnesses to the aftermath of the calamity testified Monday, a day that brought some clarity to the harrowing and multifaceted response to the shipwreck.
Coast Guard Station Brunswick received reports from 911 dispatchers around 1:30 o’clock that morning that a “vessel slipped over on its side,” said petty officer Jeremy Shaw, a Coast Guard rescue boat pilot. “While we were on the phone, we received another call from somebody on the St. Simons pier who was visually seeing it.”
Shaw’s crew lit out in the station’s 45-foot rescue boat, arriving at the capsized ship at 1:54 a.m., he said. Station Brunswick’s 29-foot rescue boat followed, as did the Dorothy Moran’s sister tugboat, Ann Moran. The two small ferry boats serving the port’s harbor pilots also were on scene, as was a boat from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Inside the ship’s bridge that teetered in chaos, harbor pilot Jonathan “J.T.” Tennant had already managed to contact Coast Guard Sector Charleston with his handheld marine radio. Officers there got word to Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, which responded immediately with two helicopters.
Gorden had radio contact with Tennant, as did the two pilot boats. They relayed information to Coast Guardsmen on scene.
As the Dorothy Moran motored toward the ship’s transom, three crew members began hailing outside the wreckage of the companionway, Gorden said. One had a bandaged leg.
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted him away first. Another responding helicopter had dropped Coast Guardsman Nathan Newberg into the ship’s bridge. Newberg unspooled from the bridge a long firehose, down which Tennant and others would escape to safety.
Golden Ray Capt. Gi Hak Lee was then hoisted aloft to safety with Newberg in the helicopter.
Down below, Gorden and his crew gave water and comfort to the two remaining mariners outside the companionway until the Coast Guard copter made its return trip.
“I just kept them calm until the ‘helo’ arrived,” said Gorden of Moran Towing in Brunswick. “We sent Gatorade up. We just kept them calm until the helicopter returned.”
In the process of capsizing to port, the Golden Ray turned to starboard and ran aground on a sandbar on the Jekyll Island side of the sound. But there was still concern that the gargantuan ship might keep rolling and tumble into the sound.
In addition to the blaring alarms and calls for help, several responders heard loud crashing inside the ship.
“We believe the crashes were (vehicles) falling as the tie-downs failed,” said Lt. Commander John Reed, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
With directives from the Coast Guard and others, the Dorothy Moran and the Ann Moran were called into action to give resistance to any further movements in the ship, Gorden said.
At dawn and through the next day, the two tugs remained flush against the ship, applying pressure.
Gorden concentrated the 100-foot-long Dorothy Moran’s 3,200 hp engine and twin-screw propellers on the ship’s sturdy transom in the stern.
“(Harbor pilot) Bruce Fendig asked me to just hold my position there until daylight so everything would remain stable,” he said. “It was just enough to hold my position. I didn’t want to put any kind of pressure on the vessel at all.”
Responders learned early on that four crewmen were trapped in the engine room deep in the ship’s stern.
The Coast Guard quickly picked up 11 crew members, Shaw said. A DNR boat picked up two more. Eventually, all but the four trapped men had been accounted for.
The last rescued that morning was the ship’s chief engineer, who “was able to slide down the motor vessel Golden Ray” using a rope system Coast Guardsmen fashioned from two extension cords tied together, Shaw said.
Around 4:20 p.m. the next day, Coast Guardsmen banging on the hull with a hammer got the response they were hoping for.
“All were now energized by the chance that there was at least one survivor, and we were hoping for four,” Reed testified.
Reed and his command team had quickly driven down from Charleston to oversee the operation. Workers drilled a single hole in the ship’s hull, through which food and water and fresh air were fed to the stranded men.
The trapped mariners were literally awash in leaking oil, making it risky to use welding torches, which could spark a disaster. However, it was decided the stranded men might not survive the 14 hours it would take for “cold cutting” equipment to arrive.
Welders proceeded carefully, painstakingly boring a series of numerous small holes until all holes connected and a larger hole emerged.
The first three men were easily plucked through the hole at around 3 p.m. The fourth man was trapped behind a glass partition in the engineer’s room. Rescuers reached him after scouring the glass with a grinder and taking an ax to it.
All 24 souls had been rescued.
The Golden Ray disaster is being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board. Also taking part in the hearings are the Republic of the Marshall Islands’ Maritime Administrator, representing the ship’s flag state, and the Korean Maritime Safety Tribunal.
The hearings, which conclude Wednesday with expert testimony on hydrodynamic stability and vessel architecture, are taking place at Georgia Department of Natural Resources headquarters in Brunswick.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, only participants are allowed inside the meeting. The public can follow the proceedings at: https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations. The public can submit questions and comments via email at: USCGGoldenRay@gmail.com.