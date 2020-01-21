T&T Salvage workers with welding torches were cutting away at a vehicle loading ramp on the shipwrecked Golden Ray around midmorning Sunday, a task that inadvertently sparked a fire inside the ship and sent smoke rising from the overturned starboard side, Unified Command officials confirmed Monday.
A piece of “red hot” metal dropped from the cutting area, landing in crew quarters and setting fire to wood and other flammable materials inside the large room, said Coast Guard Lt. Aaron McClellan of Unified Command. T&T firefighters stationed on a barge adjacent to the 656-foot overturned vessel aimed three waters hoses on it and quickly brought the fire under control, McClellan said.
It had been incorrectly reported by Unified Command early Sunday that the fire originated from one of the 4,200 vehicles on board. The incorrect information resulted from an initial assumption, when firefighters were more concerned with extinguishing the flames than discovering the source, McCLellan said.
“They were doing some hot work, using a welder’s torch to cut things, and some hot metal toppled down inside the ship,” he said. “We thought it might be a vehicle, but it actually turned out to be a crew compartment.”
T&T Salvage was chosen earlier this month to conduct the overall removal of the Golden Ray from the Simons Sound. The Texas-based company beat out five other bidders, including DonJon-SMIT, the maritime emergency response company that had been on scene since the ship first capsized on Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with 4,200 cars on board. During DonJon’s time here, a tugboat with firefighting capabilities was on scene.
T&T has incorporated firefighting capabilities on one of the barges set up beside the Golden Ray, McClellan said. Firefighters are always on standby when “hot work” such as that involving welding torches is taking place, he said.
“We’ve been able to rig up one of the barges with firefighting capabilities,” McClellan said. “We got three streams of water on the fire immediately. Our crews out there did a great job. They recognized the issue right away and were able to get three streams of water on it and maintain containment all around.”
T&T is removing the ramp in preparation for the larger task of cutting the 656-foot-long ship’s hull into pieces for overall removal, McClellan said. The ramp removal work resumed Monday. The ramp is located near midship on the Golden Ray’s starboard side. The salvager may also remove the back vehicle loading ramp at a later date. The ramps are used to drive the vehicles on and off the ship. Workers are trying to remove extraneous structures on the outer hull prior to the heavy cutting, which likely will involve a carbide-steel toothed cable saw powered by barge-mounted winches.
The fewer the obstacles in the way of cutting directly into that hull, the better, said Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn, spokesman for Unified Command.
“We’re trying to remove pieces of the vessel that may become loose when they’re making those big cuts on the vessel,” Littlejohn said. “It would be a safety issue when you have all those pieces, such as the ramps, that are not actually a part of the hull.”
Before any cutting begins, Unified Command plans to build an environmental protection barrier around the ship. Finalized plans are not complete. It will not be a corrugated steel coffer dam structure, as reported in late October when it was first revealed that Unified Command had spoken with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah about the permitting necessary for building a barrier around the shipwreck.
While plans are still not final for the barrier, Littlejohn confirmed that it will include some type of strong netting. “It will contain some form of a net,” he said. “They are working on finalizing the plans now.”
Workers spent several months pumping out some 320,000 gallons of fuel and oil from the Golden Ray’s tanks. However, each of the 4,200 Hyundais and Kias onboard contain several gallons of gas, as well as motor oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid and other possible water contaminants.
But a day after a minor fire was quickly contained, Unified Command feels confident in continuing forward. All flammable material in the crew quarters burned in Sunday’s fire, McClellan said. There is nothing left to burn there, and the room is sealed off from other parts of the ship, he said.
“There’s no danger to the rest of the vessel,” McClellan said. “Those are compartmentalized areas. You never want to see this happen, but it was contained right away. It is in an area now that has already burned, and it is a safe area really.”