Ship Happens co-directors Jordan Bellamy and Josh Gilligan, from left, and producer Stephen Prince stand next to a poster for the documentary in 2022.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

A documentary film about the cargo ship Golden Ray capsizing in St. Simons Sound has been selected as one of the entries in the Atlanta Film Festival next month.

The 90-minute documentary, “Ship Happens,” premiered in October to rave reviews by an audience at the Ritz Theatre.

