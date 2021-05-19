Piled in a mishmash heap Tuesday on an outdoor table in Brunswick was proof that they do not make cars like they used to.
Many hundreds of vehicles fueled the fire Friday afternoon that raged inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, spewing thick dark smoke and red-hot flames over the St. Simons Sound.
The many plastic parts of all the vehicles that sat above the waterline inside the shipwreck quickly melted, not unlike molten lava from a volcano.
Reaching the cooling waters of the sound, the melting plastic parts hardened into floating burnt-black globs and shards and misshapen doodads and washed up piece by piece along the shoreline the past few days.
Cleanup crews with the shipwreck’s salvage operation have been patrolling the shoreline vigorously, picking up bagful after bagful of burnt and melted car parts.
That is how the little mountain of unrecognizable charred car parts landed in a pile Tuesday on a table at a vast open space called “Decon.” Decon is a roughly 20-acre multipurpose site inside Mayor’s Point off of 4th Avenue in Brunswick’s south end.
Among other things, all trash retrieved by salvage cleanup crews on land and water ends up at the site for processing and documenting.
“We’re looking for burned debris,” worker Jose Salazar said, sifting through the pile. “Anything that is not burned debris from this ship or from the cars, we’re separating it.”
Admittedly, it was not much of a task with this particular batch. Everything in it was burnt plastic from the ship or its cargo. The pieces were swept into a large plastic trash can marked “car/ship debris.”
Jevonte Square hoisted the can onto a scale. “Seventy pounds,” he said.
More bags of burnt plastic vehicle parts were dumped onto the table and the Decon crew started again.
Guys like Square and Salazar do not get out much, but they did not need the U.S. Coast Guard to tell them there had been a big fire on the water recently. Fire is the new driving narrative here at the end of the line at Decon.
“This site always tells the story,” said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. “It reflects what is coming from the site.”
“Everything out there comes through Decon,” added Gallagher Marine System’s John Lane, supervisor of operations. “And this is all burned debris from cars or the ship that has been picked up since the fire.”
As of mid-April, the operation’s Shoreline Cleanup and Assessment Team had removed 2,700 pounds of shipwreck trash from some 130 linear miles of shoreline since cutting operations began in November. SCAT crews have picked up an additional 3,200 pounds of litter from the shores as well.
A shipping container sat half full with trash bags of debris, everything from soccer balls and drink bottles to license plates and signage written in language of the Golden Ray’s South Korean owners. All will be sorted, shipwreck trash or public trash, and documented.
More than 40 tires were stacked behind the large shipping container, about half from vehicles of the Golden Ray and the rest local castoffs.
Since the fire, burnt vehicle and shipwreck parts of all sizes and shapes have inundated the shoreline.
Pollution control teams aboard boats have retrieved numerous dumpster-loads of larger burnt pieces such as disfigured fenders in the waters near the shipwreck. Nearly a dozen 30-cubic-foot dumpsters on work barges inside the Environmental Protection Barrier have been filled and brought ashore for processing at Decon, Lane said.
“Debris recovery spiked on the order of 10 times the number of pieces we had been doing,” Himes said. “They’re all up compared to before.”
Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper has seen the effects on the shoreline firsthand.
“We expect to see more burnt plastic in the estuary,” said Inman, Coastkeeper for the environmental advocacy group. “It’s everywhere, small pieces too. We will be finding this stuff for years.”
Cutting is on hold while engineers survey the remaining 300 or so feet of the shipwreck for possible structural compromises that may have resulted from the fire.
Engineers also are assessing damage to the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, the twin-hulled crane vessel that powers cutting and lifting of shipwreck pieces.
Salvors were eight days into their fifth cut on the shipwreck early Friday afternoon when a welder’s torch ignited a vehicle inside, Himes said. With four sections already removed and the shipwreck open at either end, stiff easterly winds blew directly inside. The fire spread quickly to engulf nearly all of the vehicles above the waterline, Himes said.
The cutting chain had paused Thursday to allow welders to rappel down the hull and perform precise alterations in the cutting path. However, the VB 10,000 remained astride the eastern end of the shipwreck as the fire raged.
The Golden Ray capsized on its portside Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. As many as half may have still been inside what remains of the shipwreck when the fire started.
Five tugboats entered a gate in the EPB, surrounded the burning chunk of steel with fire hoses and pumped seawater onto the flames. Evacuated except for a small firefighting crew and the salvage master, the VB 10,000 also turned its fire hoses on the shipwreck.
Unified Command announced at 9:11 p.m. Friday the fire had been extinguished.