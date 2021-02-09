Salvaging teams stopped work Saturday on cutting the engine section away from the shipwrecked Golden Ray, citing the worn conditions of the steel cable wires that guide the cutting chain and control its cutting cycles, according to Unified Command.
The wires loop into the large pear-shaped pulleys that hold the cutting chain in place. The wires wind through a series of loops and turns within the rigging of the VB 10,000 crane vessel, ultimately leading to the winches that power the cutting.
Salvors have taken down thousands of feet of cable wire from the 250-foot-tall VB 10,000 and replaced it with new wire in a process known nautically as “reeving,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes. The new wires are kept on site for just such occurrences, Himes said.
Experts on the crew estimated Saturday it could be two to four days before cutting resumes.
“They noticed the wires were starting to show wear during an inspection Saturday,” Himes said. “They’re going to do it right, with safety in mind the first time. When you have to re-reeve a rigging system, you have to bring an entire rigging system down. They removed thousands of feet of wire and the next step is to re-reeve the rigging with new wire.”
Cutting to remove the engine section from the Golden Ray began Jan. 27. Work suffered an 18-hour setback last week when the strain broke a shackle that connects the pulley to the chain.
Himes said this cut has produced more cycles of the cutting chain than both of the two previous cutting operations. The bow was cut off during three weeks in November and the stern section cut started Dec. 25 and was completed Jan. 2.
The chain has made progress on the overturned deck side, having cut a path all the way up the deck. It is now advancing into the starboard hull above the deck.
Progress is slow-going on the hull side, where the chain is struggling with thick reinforced steel around the already formidable keel. The chain also is at a difficult angle with the keel. It’s “literally parallel to the hull,” Himes said.
“During this cut, we’ve logged more cutting cycles than on the previous cut. The wire was worn because we spent more active cutting time on this section than on previous sections.”
Salvors have procured yet another giant crane for the foremost end of the shipwreck. The Fuchs crane features a claw handle that will pluck any vehicles it can reach from this section. The claw will then place the cars onto an awaiting barge.
The dexterous claw can reach in and get a good grip on the vehicles.
Some 4,200 vehicles were stowed in the 12 interior decks of the Golden Ray when it overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019.
Now that the stern and bow have been removed from the shipwreck, numerous vehicles are visible inside the ship’s decks.
“This will reduce weight for the lift,” Himes said of plans to remove vehicles. “The more weight we can safely reduce to reduce the overall weight of the lift, the more safely this whole removal process is going to be.”
The bow section weighed approximately 3,100 metric tons. But salvors estimated the actual overall weight of lifting the section was closer to twice that, taking into account sediment and water trapped inside.
Divers wrapped up the task Sunday to drill drainage holes into the submerged sides of the foremost section of the shipwreck, allowing for trapped water and sediment to escape and also lighten the load when it is time to lift. Known by the salvage crew as Section 2, this foremost section is the next to be cut from the shipwreck.
Eight cuts are planned in all.
The Golden Ray is surrounded by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier, which has sturdy mesh below to catch loose vehicles and floating oil retention boom lining its surface. Numerous vehicles fell from both the bow and stern as the sections were being cut and lifted.
More than 30 vessels are on alert for oil leaks and escaping debris. They are crewed by cleanup experts who employ absorbent oil boom, oil skimmers and other resources to combat pollution.
Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper shared photos she took Monday of small oil blobs she found washed up on the shores of Jekyll Island near the shipwreck. The oil blobs appeared to be from the size of a silver dollar to the size of a quarter.