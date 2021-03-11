Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Cutting continues to progress on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than three days after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began operations to separate it, Unified Command said late Wednesday afternoon.
Before cutting commenced, salvors replaced the existing cutting chain with a stronger chain, switching it out in 90-foot lengths known as “shots.” In previous cuts, salvors traded out shots of chain as the existing chain showed signs of wear, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
As is now part of procedure, holes were drilled along the exterior cutting path for this foremost section and notches were carved into the hull below water. Additionally, strips of steel have been cut off of the exterior along the cutting path as well. All of these efforts are focused on keeping the cutting chain on track, thus improving safety of the operation while expediting the process.
The VB 10,000 redirected its cut on the foremost section after the cutting chain broke Feb. 26 during efforts to cut through the engine section in the rear. It was the fifth work stoppage in a month-long effort to cut through the denser steel surrounding the engine section.
Salvors refer to the engine section as Section 7 and the foremost section as Section 2.
Salvors decided to switch to cutting on Section 2 to meet a deadline with the barge Julie B. The Julie B has a specially-designed cradle on its deck to hold and transport Section 2 to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. The Julie B returned to local waters Tuesday after having dropped off the bow section at Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) in Louisiana. The Julie B is presently docked at Mayor’s Point on the East River in Brunswick.
Salvors will resume efforts to cut Section 7 once Section 2 has been separated, hoisted from the water and placed aboard the Julie B.
The Golden Ray overturned in September 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The 656-foot-long shipwreck has been reduced to about 450 feet, its jagged remains sitting half submerged between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
The bow section was cut away during a three-week effort in November, an operation hampered by several chain breaks and a tropical weather delay. The stern section was cut away in a little of over a week, from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2. Both sections have been delivered to MARS.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 straddles the shipwreck, using its system of winches, pulleys and lifting blocks to the tear the connected chain up through the shipwreck in a sawing back-and-forth motion. The chain has already advanced above the water line on the overturned ship’s deck side, which faces St. Simons Island.
On the hull side that faces Jekyll Island, the chain is progressing more expeditiously at this point than it had through the hull section of Section 7, Himes said.
Salvors are routinely changing out parts in the cutting system, including the shackles and joining links that secure the VB 10,000’s pulleys to the cutting chain, Himes said. A break in a shackle and a break in a joining link accounted for two of the five work stoppages on Section 7.
“In a new feature of this particular cut, they made a point to cycle in the higher grade of chain completely before committing to this cutting operation,” Himes said. “They’re pausing to do inspections and swap out parts more frequently. They’re always inspecting the chain for signs of wear. The deck side cutting had already advanced to the topside — the chain’s way above the water on that side. On the hull it’s going through faster than it did on Section 7. The cut is advancing as expected.”
The shipwreck is surrounded by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier, which features oil retention boom lining the surface and mesh netting below to catch loose vehicles and other larger debris. A flotilla of oil cleanup crews patrol the surrounding waters, applying oil skimmers, oil absorbent boom and other techniques as needed.
Other cleanup crews police the shoreline for shipwreck debris and globules of oil.