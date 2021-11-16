A new white home is now prominently on display on the property that will soon house an entire village of tiny houses meant to serve homeless veterans in the area.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village celebrated a milestone Monday when the home was dropped off along with new signage meant to update the community on this progress.
The planned village, located on G Street in Brunswick, will include 30 houses as well as wraparound services that will help homeless veterans reintegrate themselves into society.
“This is really an amazing step in this project,” said Lorene Reid, president of the project’s board, during a gathering of board members, volunteers and community supporters.
Several volunteers made the drive from McIntosh County, where South Newport Baptist Church is leading a volunteer effort to construct many of the houses.
A group of geometry students in Illinois is also working on building the siding for an additional 10 houses.
Golden Isles Veterans Village will be a transitional community of single- occupancy tiny homes where currently homeless veterans can heal in a supportive environment.
Residents will be able to receive on-site counseling, physical and mental health services and job training.
The initiative has also partnered with Nine Line Foundation, a national organization that supports veterans. The foundation has provided funds and materials, organized the geometry class’s contribution and more.
The project is currently in need of monetary donations that will go toward installation of underground infrastructure.
And once the village is ready to open, Reid said, the initiative will seek community involvement in the services that are provided.
“We’re going to be looking for support for the folks who are staying here, who are the residents, as we get going,” Reid said. “That will be in 2022, but between now and when we get everybody through the door we really need to make sure we’ve got the landscaping, we’ve got the fencing, we’ve got all of the pieces that we need to make this a safe community.”
Donors can support the initiative by funding a house, by donating money, material or time or by contributing to operating costs.
South Newport Baptist Church is also seeking volunteers to support the construction work.
“We’re always needing volunteers,” said Henderson Hope, who supervises construction of the tiny houses at South Newport Baptist Church. “We have a Google calendar that lists who’s coming in, but we need feeding teams and we need volunteers.”
Anyone interested in supporting the church’s work can call Hope at 912-270-7965.
To learn more, visit https://www.goldenislesveteransvillage.org/.