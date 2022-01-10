Tourism across the state was down 24.9% in 2021, compared to the previous year — with the Golden Isles being a notable exception.
The report by the U.S. Travel Association report cites the emergence of the Delta variant as a factor, despite widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Visitor and Convention Bureau, said tourism in Glynn County has been “supercharged” the past year.
“As many CVBs around the state and nation pulled back on marketing spending, we actually increased our marketing spent in 2020/21 to further benefit the local economy,” McQuade said. “Our brand position of a quiet and peaceful destination away from it all resonated with travelers, and they have been coming in droves ever since.”
The market reach was expanded to Northeast and Midwest markets to attract new visitors, he said.
“Georgia tourism as a whole contains mostly urban areas with the exception of the coast and the mountains,” he said. “Those urban areas have struggled to attract visitors where the mountains and the coast have thrived.”
The success in the Golden Isles during the past year has attracted attention by state officials.
“We were thrilled as a CVB and a community to have Governor Kemp visit Jekyll Island last spring and mention that the Golden Isles is leading Georgia’s tourism come back,” he said. “But the Golden Isles earning its place as one of the top performing state destinations has been 10 years in the making. We have grown our tourism industry by 110% in the last 10 years and have now one of the best performing tourism sectors in the entire state.”
McQuade predicted the numbers will continue to grow this year as the aggressive marketing campaign continues.
“Currently our hotel and accommodations occupancy is tracking 64% ahead of last year and rates are ahead 8%,” he said. “Such strong demand is causing travelers to actually book well in advance to ensure that they are able to find accommodations. We could very well end up with another 20% gain in 2022.”
Another contributor to the gains is the short-term rental ordinance passed by the county last year that requires all vacation home rentals to pay the same taxes as hotels.
“This ordinance not only levels the playing field for all those who provide accommodations to travelers but also has increased the bed tax revenue,” he said. “It’s amazing to think that it took us 10 years to grow the economy by 110%, and we may accomplish that feat again in a matter of three years.”
When the tourism industry is healthy in the Golden Isles, the entire community benefits, he said.
“We can see the growth of business in Brunswick, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and St. Simons. A rising tide lifts all the boats in the Golden Isles,” he said.
The challenge continues for the service industry to hire enough workers to meet the demand by visitors. The workforce shortage has been an ongoing problem since before the pandemic began.
“The workforce shortage is the Achilles’ heel to our economy and without a solution we will likely continue to see reduced operations and hours at restaurants and other businesses,” he said. “We will need to get creative as a community in addressing the problem as I suspect it will only get worse as our population further shifts to retirement and remote work.”