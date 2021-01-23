Glynn County’s representatives in state government got their marching orders this week in the form of committee appointments, some desired and some less so.
With 180 member and 56 members, respectively, the legislative process in the Georgia House and Senate would be much slower if each and every member had to educate themselves on and investigate every bill. To smooth out an already slow process, the leadership of each chamber appoints representatives and senators to committees that specialize in various subjects to vet bills before they are presented for a vote.
Newly elected Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, was appointed vice-chair of the Natural Resources and Environment Committee, and will serve as a member of the committees on Education and Youth, State Institutions and Property and Veterans, Military and Homeland Security.
“All of it was a surprise,” McNeill said.
As a first-time Senator, getting the vice-chair seat was somewhat unusual, she said.
Each of the committees has important roles to play in the legislature, and McNeill expects the education, natural resources and veterans and military committees, in particular, to deal with issues impacting the Golden Isles.
“I would have liked to have gotten on the economic development committee too because it seems to be a concern in this area, but that doesn’t mean I can’t sit in on (committee meetings),” McNeill said.
She’s started speaking with those in education already in advance of committee meetings next week.
“Some of the things I wasn’t expecting may be a good thing,” McNeill said.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, was excited to get a post on the Georgia House Special Committee on Election Integrity, one of the positions he was aiming for.
Following allegations of impropriety among election workers in the November 2020 general election, many state legislators, including Glynn County’s own delegation, called for reform, especially of mail-in ballots. DeLoach was adamant that he did not want to limit access to those who truly need them however.
The issue was one of the more pressing on DeLoach’s mind as he traveled to attend the first week of the 2021 legislative session, and now he’s glad to be part of the action.
Rep. Barry Flemming, R-Harlem, chairs the special committee, which was good news for DeLoach. Both served in the legislature together in the past, during DeLoach’s early 2000’s tenure. They’re still on the same wavelength, he said.
He was also placed on the House committees on Natural Resources & Environment, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment and the Special Rules Committee.
“Natural resources is one that’s going to be incredibly important for our state, and another that’s going to be very important years ahead is Congressional Reapportionment,” DeLoach said. “I certainly look forward to hearing from my constituents in Glynn, McIntosh and Long.”
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, successfully defended his seat in the November general election and begins his third two-year term this year.
His schedule was quite busy during the last House session, and it will likely stay that way this year as he was appointed to the same roles. Hogan was selected to serve as chairman of the House Information and Audits Committee and as a member of the House committees on Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Economic Development & Tourism, Health & Human Services, Natural Resources & Environment and Appropriations.
“I’ve got about all I can say grace on right now. I maintained the committees I have and it’s a very busy schedule I can tell you,” Hogan said. “The most important one is natural resources because it cover the coastal area.”
That committee will likely investigate many issues of local interest, including recent and widespread complaints of a strong, foul odor in the Brunswick area and plans for landfill in Brantley County.
Expanding and improving mental health services offered by the state has been one of his focuses since his first term, and Hogan said he’ll continue working on legislation in conjunction with the courts to keep people out of jail and on medication.