The Golden Isles is on the “short list” for a $100 million project.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, made the announcement at Tuesday’s board meeting.
He couldn’t provide more information because of confidentiality agreements, but Moore expressed optimism the Golden Isles will be selected.
“We continue to be at the top of the list,” he said.
In other business, board members were updated on the authority’s new job portal at the meeting. The portal is updated daily as a way to make it easier for a job search in the Golden Isles. The jobs are posted from more than 30,000 job boards across the nation, with no duplication of postings and no advertising. And the process to post job openings is simple for employers preparing to hire.
Authority representatives also recently participated in an outreach to contact Jacksonville, Fla., brokers to develop a relationship and explain the many employer opportunities available in the Golden Isles.
Work has also started to repaint all the industrial park signs and construction has started on a 25,000-square-foot industrial facility. There are also plans to create 50 acres of pad-ready sites.
The next Golden Isles Maker Meet Up will be held 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Silver Bluff Brewery. The venue is large enough to safely social distance and give like-minded entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet in person to discuss marketing and other tools to help grow their businesses.